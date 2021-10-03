Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa CEO concerned about China's COVID travel restrictions

10/03/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
Official opening of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER)

BOSTON (Reuters) - Lufthansa is very concerned about coronavirus travel and border restrictions in China hurting the German air carrier's recovery, its Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday.

China sharply reduced transport links with other countries as the coronavirus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, spread around the world.

Visitors to mainland China, regardless of nationality, face tough requirements prior to travel including multiple medical tests and stringent quarantine rules upon entry.

Airlines, both Chinese and non-Chinese, also face the risk of their flight routes being suspended temporarily if a certain number of infected passengers are detected on arrival in China.

"We are not only slowing down our recovery at Lufthansa, which is also my concern, we are slowing down the recovery of the economic relations between China and Germany," Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 672 M 19 335 M 19 335 M
Net income 2021 -2 291 M -2 657 M -2 657 M
Net Debt 2021 11 370 M 13 186 M 13 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 722 M 4 315 M 4 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,23 €
Average target price 7,43 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-19.32%4 315
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.86%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.64%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%13 779