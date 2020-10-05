Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa CEO says no end in sight to burning through cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa is burning cash at a rate of 500 million euros ($590 million) per month and is far from breaking even, the German airline's chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking at an event run by the BDI association of German industrial companies in Berlin, Carsten Spohr said the airlines group, hit by Europe's worsening coronavirus situation, was hoping to stop the outflow of cash once it reached a utilisation rate of about 50% for seat capacity.

"That is absolutely not foreseeable. We are happy if we can reach 20% during winter," he added.

Lufthansa, which in June received a 9 billion euro government bailout, last month announced further cuts to its fleet and workforce along with a 1.1 billion euro impairment on idled aircraft.

Spohr added on Monday he was certain the group would weather the crisis.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
02:23pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa CEO says no end in sight to burning through cash
RE
05:45aCovid-19 Vaccine Delivery Will Present Tough Challenge to Cargo Airlines
DJ
10/03DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years ..
RE
10/02EXCLUSIVE : Turkey's wealth fund in talks over urgent support for hard-hit Turki..
RE
10/02TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkey's wealth fund in talks over urgent support for har..
RE
10/02TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkey's wealth fund in talks over urgent support for har..
RE
10/02TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkey's wealth fund in talks over urgent support for har..
RE
10/02TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkey's Wealth Fund in talks to support hard-hit Turkish..
RE
10/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Shareholders' structure as of 30 September 2020
PU
09/30LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 863 M 19 860 M 19 860 M
Net income 2020 -5 019 M -5 911 M -5 911 M
Net Debt 2020 11 774 M 13 866 M 13 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,74x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 4 215 M 4 968 M 4 964 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,68 €
Last Close Price 7,05 €
Spread / Highest target 99,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-57.03%4 938
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.71%20 170
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.42%14 961
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.16%13 386
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.80%11 747
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.12%10 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group