Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa Group TCFD Report 2021

TCFD

Lufthansa Group believes that governments, companies and investors have a responsibility to mitigate the impacts of a changing climate and facilitate a transition to a climate-resilient economy.

In 2020, the Lufthansa Group committed to aligning its climate-related disclosures with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, to help understand the impacts of climate change on its business. The Group began the process of analyzing scenarios to further identify and analyze potential impacts from climate change related risks and opportunities on its business model. Despite the impacts of COVID-19, Lufthansa Group remains committed to transparent climate-related disclosure. The TCFD provides a framework to improve the disclosure of consistent, comparable, reliable, and clear climate-related financial information so that investors can make better capital allocation decisions in support of the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The 2021 disclosure builds on earlier disclosures made for previous years, which can be found in the corresponding sustainability and non-financial reports published by Lufthansa Group. The disclosure is also made in respect of Lufthansa Group´s role as a globally operating air transport company that plays a leading role in its home markets in Europe.

For the financial year 2021, we have prepared the following table to summarize how the Lufthansa Group aligns with the TCFD recommendations.

GOVERNANCE A. Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities Lufthansa Group Annual Report 2021, - Report of the Supervisory Board (p. 10) Annual Report 2021 (Combined non- financial declaration),- Organisational foundations and responsibilities (p. 97ff). CDP Report 2021 C1.1- C1.1b

GOVERNANCE meeting is to promote a Group-wide exchange on sustainability topics, which also include "climate-related risks and opportunities" in particular. The members of this circle are the Corporate Responsibility Officers of the Group companies and relevant Group Functions. Moreover the Executive Board has also the final oversight of the combined non-financial declaration that includes the climate / environmental strategy, organization, management, measures and targets. The highest monitoring body in the area of sustainable management is the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board commissioned a limited audit review of the combined non-financial declaration. B. Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate- related risks and opportunities Annual Report 2021, - Remuneration Report (p.273/274ff) Annual Report 2021 (Combined non- financial declaration), Environmental Concerns (p.99ff.) CDP Report 2021, C1.2, C1.2a

GOVERNANCE

Corporate Responsibility Department at Lufthansa Group in 2021/2022 for the first time - are being discussed with the departments involved and will be brought to the attention of management through established governance processes.

The Head of Corporate Responsibility is the Risk Owner of climate-related risks, including those estimated in the quantitative scenario analysis. Climate-related risks are reported and monitored within the Lufthansa Group's Risk Management System. The risk assessment is conducted quarterly. The top risks are reported to the Executive Board on a regular basis and discussed annually in the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. In the long-term variable remuneration for the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, emission reduction targets have been taken into account by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2011 to promote the management of climate-related risks and opportunities.

The Supervisory Board defines an environmental goal as a focus for the strategic and sustainability goals in the context of the multi-year variable remuneration (MVR) for the Executive Board, which is included in the target achievement of the MVR with 15 per cent. Ecological sustainability remains a key objective of the long-term corporate strategy, notwithstanding the crisis. A reduction in the fleet's specific CO₂ emissions per passenger-kilometer flown was retained as a target for the four-year period. The annual target reduction in 2024 is measured in comparison with the pre-crisis year 2019.