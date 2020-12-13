Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa Group receives top airline position in the CDP climate ranking again

12/13/2020 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A320neoA320neo
Previous
  • 1
  • 2
Next

Once again, the Lufthansa Group has received a positive score on climate protection from the rating organization CDP. For the third time in a row, the aviation group was rated 'B' in the world's largest climate ranking, maintaining its top position among the airlines in Europe. In particular, the ranking confirms the Lufthansa Group's high level of transparency in the disclosure of CO2 emissions data: Here and in the area of governance, the CDP even awarded the company the top grade 'A'.

'We are delighted once again about the positive rating in the global CDP ranking. Even during difficult economic times, we are continuing our efforts to make aviation more climate-friendly. This includes investments particularly in fuel-efficient aircraft and the various projects in the field of sustainable aviation fuels. With the 'mindfulflyer' application, we have just made it possible for Miles & More members to offset the CO2 emissions of their air travel quickly and easily in the app,' says Christina Foerster, Lufthansa AG Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

The Lufthansa Group has been participating in the CDP reporting since 2006, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO2 emissions. The CDP data is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. CDP Climate Scores are awarded annually on a scale from 'A' (best result) to 'D-'. Companies that provide no or insufficient information are graded with 'F'.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
01:25pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Group receives top airline position in the CDP cl..
PU
11:04aThe Mass Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines Is Under Way. 'Everything Has to C..
DJ
12/11FIRST BER RESULTS : Lufthansa Group expands position as market leader; Strong st..
AQ
12/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines receives 2021 Four Star Rating by APEX
AQ
12/11LUFTHANSA AG : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
12/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Chief Executive Says Bookings For Summer 2021 Hav..
MT
12/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in Summer 2021 - media
RE
12/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in Summer 2021 -media
RE
12/10Factbox-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?
RE
12/10FIRST BER RESULTS : Lufthansa Group expands position as market leader
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 895 M 18 040 M 18 040 M
Net income 2020 -5 747 M -6 960 M -6 960 M
Net Debt 2020 11 919 M 14 435 M 14 435 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 5 738 M 6 950 M 6 950 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 124 534
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,34 €
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target -34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-41.50%6 950
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-28.63%26 511
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.78%21 118
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.56%15 694
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-45.10%14 072
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.53%13 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ