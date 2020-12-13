Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa Group receives top airline position in the CDP climate ranking again

A320neoA320neo 1

Once again, the Lufthansa Group has received a positive score on climate protection from the rating organization CDP. For the third time in a row, the aviation group was rated 'B' in the world's largest climate ranking, maintaining its top position among the airlines in Europe. In particular, the ranking confirms the Lufthansa Group's high level of transparency in the disclosure of CO 2 emissions data: Here and in the area of governance, the CDP even awarded the company the top grade 'A'.

'We are delighted once again about the positive rating in the global CDP ranking. Even during difficult economic times, we are continuing our efforts to make aviation more climate-friendly. This includes investments particularly in fuel-efficient aircraft and the various projects in the field of sustainable aviation fuels. With the 'mindfulflyer' application, we have just made it possible for Miles & More members to offset the CO 2 emissions of their air travel quickly and easily in the app,' says Christina Foerster, Lufthansa AG Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

The Lufthansa Group has been participating in the CDP reporting since 2006, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO 2 emissions. The CDP data is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. CDP Climate Scores are awarded annually on a scale from 'A' (best result) to 'D-'. Companies that provide no or insufficient information are graded with 'F'.