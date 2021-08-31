Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa cash-positive this summer, rescue deal on track - CEO

08/31/2021 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Official opening of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER)

(Corrects first and fourth paragraph to show Spohr spoke to journalists on Monday, not in an interview to Reuters on Tuesday. Also corrects to show cargo profit figure in last paragraph refers to H1 2021, not to last year.)

By Ilona Wissenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa will generate positive cash flow this summer, while it should be possible to fully unwind a COVID-19 rescue package in a year's time, CEO Carsten Spohr said late on Monday.

Most Lufthansa flights were grounded by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, plunging the airline into crisis and leading the German government to acquire a 20% stake as part of a 6 billion euro ($7.1 billion) rescue package.

Germany's economic stabilisation fund said last week it would start selling down its stake in the coming weeks with a view to disposing of it fully by the end of 2023.

"We are relieved that the government has entered the process of exiting," Spohr told journalists, adding that he expected the rescue and stabilisation of the airline to be largely wrapped up next summer.

Cost savings mean Lufthansa can generate cash even with passenger numbers at half pre-pandemic levels - a level reached during the summer holiday season, said Spohr. For the year as a whole, Lufthansa can reach 40% of pre-crisis capacity.

Lufthansa's cargo operation was performing strongly and is expected to generate profits of a billion euros this year, he added. That compares with air cargo profit of 640 million euros in the first half of this year.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cash-positive this summer, rescue deal on track -..
RE
05:01aEurostoxx 50 : European stocks on course for seventh straight month of gains
RE
04:58aEuropean stocks on course for seventh straight month of gains
RE
08/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Belgian Red Devils to fly again with Brussels Airlines, but..
AQ
08/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines responds to demand for winter sun destina..
AQ
08/30"TASTING HEIMAT" : Experience culinary and sustainable diversity with Lufthansa
PU
08/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Delvag Versicherungs-AG
AQ
08/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa To Raise Daily Flight Frequency For Business Trav..
MT
08/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -re..
RE
08/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines responds to demand for winter-sun destina..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 696 M 19 741 M 19 741 M
Net income 2021 -2 281 M -2 697 M -2 697 M
Net Debt 2021 13 019 M 15 394 M 15 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 150 M 6 078 M 6 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,62 €
Average target price 8,16 €
Spread / Average Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-20.33%6 078
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.75%26 477
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.71%21 784
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.15%15 440
ANA HOLDINGS INC.16.84%11 308
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.2.33%11 151