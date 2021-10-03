Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa offers additional flights to sunny destinations for au-tumn holidays

10/03/2021 | 05:09am EDT
A high demand for flights to leisure destinations continues into the upcoming autumn holidays. After August, October shows the highest increase in bookings to sunny, European destinations. As a result, Lufthansa is expanding its flight program to popular sunny destinations even further.

The most important European vacation destinations will now be served with more than 80 additional flights from Frankfurt Rhein-Main Airport and over 50 additional flights from Munich.

Lufthansa destinations in Spain are particularly in high demand. Therefore, the airline is now offering additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Malaga and Seville. Portugal, Italy and Greece also remain particularly popular. Lufthansa is therefore offering additional flights to Faro and Madeira (both Portugal), as well as to Cagliari in Sardinia, Catania in Sicily, and Rhodes (Greece) during the fall vacation time period.

When planning, air travelers should always observe the relevant and current entry and quarantine regulations. Guests can also find information at www.auswaertiges-amt.de.

More extra connections within Germany

In addition, demand for air travel continues to grow strongly for business travel. Lufthansa will therefore continue to expand its domestic flight offer on routes that are particularly important for business travelers. Over the last few weeks, the airline had already expanded its services for October by 45 percent on routes from Frankfurt to Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and from Munich to Berlin, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, compared to July.

Now, additional connections are being offered at short notice. This means, among other things, starting in October there will be up to eleven daily connections from Frankfurt to Berlin instead of nine daily connections. Furthemore, there will be ten daily flights from Frankfurt to Hamburg instead of eight daily connections. The situation is similar for Munich: Instead of six daily connections, the flight schedule from "MUC" will include up to nine daily connections to Düsseldorf starting in October.

Furthermore, by expanding the flight schedule, more connections are now available throughout the day. Travellers who often want to fly in the morning or in the evening can now benefit from an improved flight schedule.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 09:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
