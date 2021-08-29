Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report

08/29/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Lufthansa is carrying about 50% of the passengers it flew before the coronavirus crisis in 2019 and flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations.

"Daily frequencies will increase on many connections," Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, told the Funke media group on Sunday.

"This is important for business travellers who want to fly there and back on the same day."

Foerster also said the airline would add a midday flight on particularly popular routes and that it will introduce new menus for premium customers from Sept. 1, combining German cuisine with international influences.

The airline is well prepared for a surge in demand when travel to the United States reopens, Foerster added.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:29aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -re..
RE
08/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines responds to demand for winter-sun destina..
AQ
08/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Quarantine-free travel to Singapore with Lufthansa
PU
08/27London Shares Seen Marginally Higher; Focus on Jackson Hole
DJ
08/26EUROPE : European stocks end lower on virus, policy jitters
RE
08/26DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa To Require COVID-19 Vaccination For Crew
MT
08/25DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to demand COVID-19 shots for crew
RE
08/23ONE WEEK OF AIRLIFT : Lufthansa has flown over 1,500 refugees safely to Germany ..
PU
08/18DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines reports a half-year EBIT loss of -143 mil..
AQ
08/18DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines makes travelling easier with document che..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 696 M 19 691 M 19 691 M
Net income 2021 -2 281 M -2 690 M -2 690 M
Net Debt 2021 13 019 M 15 355 M 15 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 230 M 6 166 M 6 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,75 €
Average target price 8,16 €
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-19.10%6 166
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.26%26 477
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.71%21 784
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.31%15 440
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.89%14 007
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.41%12 083