Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa's Swiss unit could cut 15% of jobs - Sonntagszeitung

"It is our target to get through the crisis with as many employees as possible," the paper quoted a spokesman for Swiss as saying. "We have to cut costs by around 20%. We are not only focusing on personnel costs, but on every unit of the company."

Swiss did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

There has been a first round of negotiations on temporary adjustments to working conditions and an overhaul of the benefits plan, a spokesman for Swiss union VPOD which represents ground staff told Reuters.

"Swiss has declared that it must achieve 15% cost savings. How this will be achieved is not yet clear," he said.

Swiss parent Lufthansa has pledged a restructure ranging from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the pandemic.

The Swiss parliament in May backed 1.275 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion) in aid for Swiss to help curb revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

