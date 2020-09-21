Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa takes 1.1 bln euro impairment as it shrinks fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:38am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Monday it was shrinking its fleet further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to take a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) impairment on the value of its aircraft in the third quarter.

With coronavirus infections rising rapidly in many European countries, the German airline said the outlook for international air traffic had worsened in recent weeks and booking figures were declining as the summer travel period ended.

Lufthansa said it now expects capacity to be in the range of 20-30% in the fourth quarter of this year - down from its previous forecast for 50%.

As a result, its remaining eight A380s and ten A340-600s, which it had previously intended to operate, will be transferred to long-term storage and removed from planning. It will also permanently decommission its remaining seven A340-600s.

The decision to take further aircraft out of its fleet meant its personnel surplus was now more than the 22,000 full-time positions it had previously announced, it added.

Lufthansa still aims to reduce its monthly cash burn by around 100 million euros per month to around 400 million in the winter period 2020/2021.

It plans to cut 20% of management positions in the first quarter of next year and will reduce its administrative office space by 30% in Germany.

To revive global air travel, Lufthansa said it thinks the expansion of corona tests for passengers prior to departure will be essential. ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt and Edward Taylor)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.92% 65.75 Real-time Quote.-47.42%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -8.07% 7.916 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
09:39aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa takes 1.1-billion-euro impairment as it shrinks f..
RE
09:38aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa takes 1.1 bln euro impairment as it shrinks fleet
RE
07:37aEurope lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
04:44aEurope lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in 3 months
RE
09/17DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Frankfurt-Windhoek Flight Route to Recommence
AQ
09/17LUFTHANSA IS CONSISTENTLY PURSUING I : 15 new summer destinations from Frankfurt..
AQ
09/16Germany adds Vienna and Budapest to coronavirus risk list
RE
09/16British Airways boss warns airline faces winter fight for survival
RE
09/15LUFTHANSA COULD CUT MORE PLANES AND : sources
RE
09/14Travel, tech stocks prop up Europe, energy sector takes a hit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 260 M 20 354 M 20 354 M
Net income 2020 -4 926 M -5 809 M -5 809 M
Net Debt 2020 12 023 M 14 177 M 14 177 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 5 142 M 6 100 M 6 063 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,83 €
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target -32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.58%6 100
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-43.84%20 862
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.46%16 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-25.92%15 371
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.59%13 355
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%11 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group