Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa takes 1.1 bln euro impairment as it shrinks fleet

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on
Monday it was shrinking its fleet further as a result of the
coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to take a 1.1 billion euro
($1.3 billion) impairment on the value of its aircraft in the
third quarter.
With coronavirus infections rising rapidly in many European
countries, the German airline said the outlook for international
air traffic had worsened in recent weeks and booking figures
were declining as the summer travel period ended.
Lufthansa said it now expects capacity to be in the range of
20-30% in the fourth quarter of this year - down from its
previous forecast for 50%.
As a result, its remaining eight A380s and ten A340-600s,
which it had previously intended to operate, will be transferred
to long-term storage and removed from planning. It will also
permanently decommission its remaining seven A340-600s.
The decision to take further aircraft out of its fleet meant
its personnel surplus was now more than the 22,000 full-time
positions it had previously announced, it added.
Lufthansa still aims to reduce its monthly cash burn by
around 100 million euros per month to around 400 million in the
winter period 2020/2021.
It plans to cut 20% of management positions in the first
quarter of next year and will reduce its administrative office
space by 30% in Germany.
To revive global air travel, Lufthansa said it thinks the
expansion of corona tests for passengers prior to departure will
be essential.
($1 = 0.8497 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt and
Edward Taylor)