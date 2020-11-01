Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:30pm EST

1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Street:

Venloer Str. 151-153

Postal code:

50672

City:

Cologne
Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55


2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:
Application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Oct 2020


6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.08 %

1.97 %

2.04 %

597,742,822

Previous notification

0.26 %

6.89 %

7.15 %

/


7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US2515613048

0

1,584

0 %

0.0003 %

DE0008232125

0

460,058

0 %

0.08 %

Total

461,642

0.08 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open

8,689,028

1.45 %

Swap

17.06.2022

40,906

0.01 %

Total

8,729,934

1.46 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swap

31.12.2030

Cash

2,801,273

0.47 %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030

Cash

225,572

0.04 %

Total

3,026,845

0.51 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Date

27 Oct 2020

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:29:00 UTC

