Deutsche Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

1. Details of issuer

Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street: Venloer Str. 151-153 Postal code: 50672 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55



2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Oct 2020



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.08 % 1.97 % 2.04 % 597,742,822 Previous notification 0.26 % 6.89 % 7.15 % /



7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US2515613048 0 1,584 0 % 0.0003 % DE0008232125 0 460,058 0 % 0.08 % Total 461,642 0.08 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 8,689,028 1.45 % Swap 17.06.2022 40,906 0.01 % Total 8,729,934 1.46 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 2,801,273 0.47 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 225,572 0.04 % Total 3,026,845 0.51 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %



10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 Oct 2020