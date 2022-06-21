Deutsche Lufthansa : Q1 2022

Course of business

Performance of the Lufthansa Group improves over the course of the first quarter of 2022

The performance of the Lufthansa Group improved sig- nificantly over the first quarter of 2022; however, in view of the deterioration in the pandemic situation towards the end of 2021 and the seasonality of the airline busi- ness, which causes flight traffic to be significantly lower in the first three months than in the rest of the year, the Lufthansa Group nonetheless posted an operating loss.

At the beginning of the year, demand for air travel was significantly impacted by the spread of the Omicron vari- ant; however, towards the middle of the first quarter, the development of demand decoupled from the develop- ment of infection figures; accordingly, capacity was also significantly expanded at the end of the quarter.

Though the war in Ukraine only led to a temporary down- turn in bookings, it had an adverse impact on the course of business of the Lufthansa Group; this was due in par- ticular to the substantial increase in kerosene prices and, to a lesser extent, to the loss of markets in Ukraine and Russia and the necessary adjustments of flight routes to Asia.

Available capacity at the Passenger Airlines was 171% up on the previous year's level in the first quarter of 2022, corresponding to 57% of its pre-crisis level in 2019.

Traffic revenue for the Lufthansa Group rose year-on- year by EUR 2,291m or 149% to EUR 3,833m (previous year: EUR 1,542m); revenue of EUR 5,363m was EUR

2,803m or 109% higher than a year ago (previous year: EUR 2,560m).

The Lufthansa Group's cargo business profited from continuing strong demand for cargo capacities and high yields; Adjusted EBIT of EUR 495m (previous year: EUR 315m) was the highest ever in a first quarter.

The MRO business segment profited from increasing demand for maintenance services and also reported posi- tive Adjusted EBIT of EUR 120m (previous year: EUR 45m).

The Lufthansa Group made further progress with the implementation of its restructuring programme in the first quarter of 2022; the measures implemented to date will account for approximately 80% of the annual savings totalling EUR 3.5bn that are to be achieved from 2024 onwards.