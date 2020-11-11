Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa : Remco Steenbergen appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG

11/11/2020

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG appointed Remco Steenbergen as a new member of the company's Executive Board. Remco Steenbergen will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer effective 1 January 2021. His contract will run until 31 December 2023.

After the resignation of Ulrik Svensson and Thorsten Dirks, Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, took over the responsibilities of the CFO on an interim basis. With the appointment of Remco Steenbergen, the Finance division will be re-established. It will include controlling and risk management, corporate finance, accounting and balance sheets, taxes, purchasing, and mergers & acquisitions.

'With Remco Steenbergen, we will have a distinguished financial expert with extensive experience in the capital markets joining us as the new Lufthansa Group CFO,' says Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Deutsche Lufthansa AG Supervisory Board. 'Remco Steenbergen brings with him excellent financial expertise from various companies as well as industries and has also impressed the Supervisory Board with his personality. Especially now, when the pandemic is having such serious consequences for air travel, an internationally experienced and well-respected CFO is more important than ever for Lufthansa Group: not only to overcome the current crisis but also for the coming years, when we have to - and want to - pay back government stabilization funds.'

Most recently, Remco Steenbergen was Chief Financial Officer of Barry Callebaut Group based in Zurich, Switzerland. Prior to this, the Dutch citizen worked at Philips and at KPMG. Throughout his career, Remco Steenbergen has held a wide range of global leadership and financial management roles at numerous companies in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Belgium, Ireland, the United States and Switzerland. He holds an MBA from the Institute for Management and Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland and a postdoctoral degree in accounting from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Remco Steenbergen (52) is married and father of three children.

'Remco Steenbergen will be an excellent addition to our management team. We look forward to working together with him closely on a professional as well as on a personal level. He is taking on a major responsibility in our company at a particularly challenging time,' says Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. 'I am convinced that together we will master the tasks ahead of us and expand our leading role in the industry,' said Carsten Spohr.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 11 November 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14 122 M 16 708 M 16 708 M
Net income 2020 -5 605 M -6 632 M -6 632 M
Net Debt 2020 12 760 M 15 097 M 15 097 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,85x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 5 707 M 6 741 M 6 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 124 534
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,86 €
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target -38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-45.68%6 741
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-37.12%23 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.83%20 195
AIR CHINA LIMITED-23.51%13 959
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.44%12 349
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.09%12 024
