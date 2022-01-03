Deutsche Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2021

As of 31 December 2021 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 87.8 % USA 5.2 % Ireland 1.7 % Luxembourg 1.1 % Great Britain 1.0 % Other 3.2 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board