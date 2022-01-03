Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/03 08:33:06 am
6.575 EUR   +6.39%
08:09aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2021
PU
04:42aEUROPE : European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
RE
03:03aEuropean stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
RE
Deutsche Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2021

01/03/2022 | 08:09am EST
As of 31 December 2021 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 87.8 %
USA 5.2 %
Ireland 1.7 %
Luxembourg 1.1 %
Great Britain 1.0 %
Other 3.2 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 13:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 531 M 18 762 M 18 762 M
Net income 2021 -2 227 M -2 527 M -2 527 M
Net Debt 2021 10 672 M 12 113 M 12 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 388 M 8 402 M 8 385 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 106 684
Free-Float 82,8%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG0.00%8 402
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%24 925
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.00%19 651
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 501
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%16 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%14 176