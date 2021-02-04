Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa : Welcome back! Lufthansa Crew returns to Munich from record flight to the Falkland Islands

02/04/2021 | 10:19am EST
Today at 1:24 pm the crew of the Lufthansa record-breaking flight received a very warm 'welcome back' upon their return in Germany. After landing at Munich Airport, the Airbus A350-900 was greeted by the fire department with a water salute. The Lufthansa crew was welcomed by Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Lufthansa Chief Commercial Officer & Hub Manager Munich, along with the CEO of the airport, Jost Lammers.

Last Sunday, 31 January, the 16-member crew led by Flight Captain Rolf Uzat departed on the longest nonstop flight in the history of Lufthansa. The flight time from Hamburg to the Mount Pleasant military base on the Falkland Islands took exactly 15:26 hours for the 13,700-kilometer route.

Today's return flight was another record-breaker: The Airbus A350-900 'Braun-schweig' completed the 13,400-kilometer route in 14:03 hours. In the history of Munich Airport, this was the first aircraft to ever land after operating such a long distance without having a stopover. On board today's special flight were 40 passengers from the crew of the research vessel 'Polarstern', who flew back home on behalf of the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven (Germany).

Because the hygiene requirements for this flight were extremely strict, this round-trip will go down in the history of Lufthansa: The passengers and crew were required to quarantine for two weeks before this flight in a hotel in Bremerhaven. The entire duty trip took a total of 20 days for the crew; no other crew had recently completed more duty days coherently.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14 520 M 17 407 M 17 407 M
Net income 2020 -5 763 M -6 909 M -6 909 M
Net Debt 2020 12 395 M 14 859 M 14 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 6 614 M 7 952 M 7 929 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 124 534
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,64 €
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target -40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG2.31%7 952
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.07%25 266
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.85%21 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.18%14 163
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.80%13 110
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.03%12 241
