Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Air India says February's data breach affected 4.5 million passengers

05/22/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Personal data of about 4.5 million passengers of Air India was leaked in a cyber attack on the airline's data processor but the compromised servers were later secured, the Indian state-run carrier said in a statement.

The debt-laden airline, a member of global airlines consortium Star Alliance, said the breach involved personal data, such as name, contact, passport, ticket and credit card details, registered between Aug 2011 and Feb 2021. No passwords were affected.(https://bit.ly/3hL9z5A)

Air India's data processor, SITA PSS (Passenger Service System), had in recent months informed the airline about a cyber attack it faced in February, following which the Indian airline investigated the matter and secured compromised servers.

"Our data processor (SITA) has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers," the airline said late on Friday.

SITA, which serves the Star Alliance of airlines including Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and United, had in March said it had faced a "highly sophisticated" cyber-attack after which it initiated containment measures.

It was not immediately clear if any other airlines were affected by the incident SITA reported in March.

Asked for comment, SITA referred Reuters to its March announcement on Saturday, adding that it had duly informed Air India and "the matter remains under active investigation by SITA."

For Air India, the breach is the latest headache at a time when it is trying to rein in costs while the government seeks to sell its interest in the company.

The airline is also embroiled in a legal battle with British firm Cairn Energy with pressure on the Indian government to pay a $1.2 billion arbitration award that Cairn was awarded by an arbitration tribunal in December.

Other major cyber incidents in the recent past include easyJet, which last year said hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Lincoln Feast.)

By Tanvi Mehta and Arunima Kumar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -6.50% 10.162 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 0.21% 4.77 End-of-day quote.11.45%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
02:09aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Air India says February's data breach affected 4.5 million..
RE
05/21DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Foreign airlines begin to resume Tel Aviv flights after Ga..
RE
05/21CHANCE FOR LAST-MINUTE DECISION-MAKE : Lufthansa offers even more flights to the..
PU
05/21European stocks rise for the week with cautious optimism, inflation fears lin..
RE
05/21DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Thiele Family To Divest 33 Million Shares Of Deutsche Luft..
MT
05/20Thiele family sold more than half its stake in Lufthansa
RE
05/20SUMMER 2022 : Seven additional long-haul tourist connections from Frankfurt and ..
PU
05/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ford, Intel, Cisco, EasyJet, Oatly...
05/20DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
05/20DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 644 M 21 487 M 21 487 M
Net income 2021 -2 491 M -3 033 M -3 033 M
Net Debt 2021 13 455 M 16 385 M 16 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 074 M 7 403 M 7 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 111 262
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,95 €
Last Close Price 10,16 €
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-6.04%7 403
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%29 046
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.26%22 112
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 826
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%17 273
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 500