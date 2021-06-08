Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Deutsche Lufthansa : Boeing notches big 737 MAX order in May; 787 deliveries drop

06/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 10 737 MAX jets in May compared with four a month earlier, as the U.S. planemaker works past an electrical issue that cut off a key source of cash earlier this year.

Chicago-based Boeing said it delivered a total of 17 airplanes to carriers in May, bringing the delivery total for the first five months of the year to 111 aircraft, the latest company data released on Tuesday show.

In addition to the 10 737 MAX jets, Boeing said it delivered two 787 Dreamliners to airlines in May. Deliveries of the jet were temporarily halted as the Federal Aviation Administration reviewed further analysis and data over production-related flaws.

Boeing's jet deliveries are closely scrutinized by investors because they generate much-needed cash for a company weathering fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and an earlier safety crisis following two 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing also said it handed over one 747-8 to United Parcel Service Inc, two 767s and one 777 to rival FedEx Corp last month, and booked 73 gross orders.

The gross orders were comprised of 61 737 MAX jets, including a fresh order of 34 from a buyer Boeing declined to identify, and five 787-9 Dreamliners and one 777 freighter for Germany's Lufthansa. Unnamed buyers ordered six additional 777 freighters.

Norwegian Air and Mexican airline Aeromexico canceled 48 737 MAX orders in May.

Net of cancellations and conversions, Boeing booked 20 aircraft orders last month and added 73 orders to its backlog that had previously been removed due to adjustments for stricter accounting standards.

Gross orders for the first five months were 380 airplanes. Net orders after accounting adjustments were 177 aircraft for the same period, Boeing said, up from 84 planes in April.

Boeing said its official backlog grew to 4,121 aircraft orders in May, from 4,045 in April.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:12aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Boeing notches big 737 MAX order in May; 787 deliveries dr..
RE
06:29aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Halfords, J Sainsbury, Uber...
05:16aAirbus delivered 50 jets in May, Lufthansa rejigs A350 orders
RE
04:46aEUROPE : Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks
RE
04:46aTravel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks
RE
04:39aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa starts vaccination of employees in Germany
PU
01:44aLUFTHANSA AG  : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
06/07DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa to Initiate Talks to Help Revive Sudan Airways
MT
06/02Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase
RE
06/02DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 644 M 21 489 M 21 489 M
Net income 2021 -2 520 M -3 069 M -3 069 M
Net Debt 2021 13 576 M 16 534 M 16 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 466 M 7 887 M 7 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 111 262
Free-Float 74,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG0.03%7 887
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.60%29 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.23%22 644
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.32.49%18 541
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.64%16 695
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.26.28%14 193