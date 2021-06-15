Deutsche Lufthansa : Germany's Lufthansa plots course for leaner post-pandemic future

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa
has laid out plans to return to profitability as a leaner, more
thinly-staffed airline with fewer planes after the pandemic,
while banking on a capital increase to help it repay state aid.
Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus
pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in
air travel, forcing it to take 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in
aid from Germany and its other home countries.
"Lufthansa Group is determined to accelerate its
transformation in order to come out of the crisis stronger,"
Germany's largest airline said in a statement late on Monday.
Lufthansa said it aims to have an adjusted earnings before
interest and taxation (EBIT) margin of at least 8% and an
adjusted return on capital employed (ROCE) of at least 10% in
2024. Its adjusted ROCE was –16.7% in 2020 and 6.6% in 2019.
The airline said it aimed to cut costs by 3.5 billion euros
by 2024 compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
The plans envisage a fleet that will be 20% smaller but more
efficient, and a 1.8 billion euro reduction in staff costs.
Investors greeted the plan with caution, with shares up
little over 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
"Lufthansa ... has presented the most comprehensive and
long-term outlook of any European airline to date," said
Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska.
"We expect investors to greet today's plan with an ounce of
caution given the high dependency on labor cost reduction in the
plan," Roeska added.
Germany, which owns 20% of the company after last year's
bail-out, will have to consent to the capital-raising plan, the
full details of which have not yet been published.
At Lufthansa's last general meeting in May, shareholders
gave approval for it to raise up to 5 billion euros in capital
in order to help repay the state aid. The company said at the
time that it would not need the full amount.
