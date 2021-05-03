Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa to purchase 10 long-haul aircraft to modernize fleet

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace older Airbus A340 planes and increase its fleet's fuel efficiency.

Top management and the non-executive board cleared the purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

The earlier start for the Boeing planes was possible as they had already been manufactured for other airlines that could not take delivery because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry.

Lufthansa said the new aircraft will consume about 2.5 liters of jet fuel per passenger and 100 kilometers flown, about 30 percent less than many current as well as previously operated long-haul aircraft models.

The investment was in line with conditions set by the German state as part of a government bail-out deal and also in line with the carrier's policy not to invest more than depreciation and amortization.