Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa to purchase 10 long-haul aircraft to modernize fleet

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG
on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each
from Airbus and Boeing to replace older Airbus
A340 planes and increase its fleet's fuel efficiency.
Top management and the non-executive board cleared the
purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into
service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as
well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and
2028.
The earlier start for the Boeing planes was possible as they
had already been manufactured for other airlines that could not
take delivery because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
on the travel industry.
Lufthansa said the new aircraft will consume about 2.5
liters of jet fuel per passenger and 100 kilometers flown, about
30 percent less than many current as well as previously operated
long-haul aircraft models.
The investment was in line with conditions set by the German
state as part of a government bail-out deal and also in line
with the carrier's policy not to invest more than depreciation
and amortization.
