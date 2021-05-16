Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa unit Swiss expects to turn a profit by mid-year - CEO in paper

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa's
subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines expects to be
profitable by the middle of the year as it restructures its
operations, its chief executive told a Swiss newspaper in an
interview.
Swiss said this month it would cut its fleet by 15% and its
workforce by up to 780 on top of a reductions already announced
as it responds to the collapse in passenger numbers caused by
the coronavirus pandemic.
Swiss is trying to optimise operations so that every flight
is profitable, which could entail combining two flights with low
bookings or using smaller aircraft at short notice, Chief
Executive Dieter Vranckx told the SonntagsZeitung.
"In this way, we improve the profitability of our flights.
However, this does not mean that we are currently profitable as
a company. For that, we would need 50% of the capacity of 2019.
We assume that we will achieve that in the summer," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Clarke)