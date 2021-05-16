Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa unit Swiss expects to turn a profit by mid-year - CEO in paper

05/16/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa's subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines expects to be profitable by the middle of the year as it restructures its operations, its chief executive told a Swiss newspaper in an interview.

Swiss said this month it would cut its fleet by 15% and its workforce by up to 780 on top of a reductions already announced as it responds to the collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Swiss is trying to optimise operations so that every flight is profitable, which could entail combining two flights with low bookings or using smaller aircraft at short notice, Chief Executive Dieter Vranckx told the SonntagsZeitung.

"In this way, we improve the profitability of our flights. However, this does not mean that we are currently profitable as a company. For that, we would need 50% of the capacity of 2019. We assume that we will achieve that in the summer," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:29aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa unit Swiss expects to turn a profit by mid-year ..
RE
04:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Germany's Greens plan to cut jet fuel subsidies -Bild am S..
RE
05/13Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount
RE
05/13DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : European Airlines Temporarily Halt Flights to Israel Amid ..
MT
05/12DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Brussels Airlines extends option for free rebooking; Reboo..
AQ
05/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery
RE
05/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa Extends Deal With Condor For Feeder Flights Thro..
MT
05/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa Group Airlines extend option to change reservati..
PU
05/11DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor unti..
RE
05/11MARKET CHATTER : Lufthansa Mulls $3.6 Billion Rights Issue to Repay Bailout
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 644 M 21 429 M 21 429 M
Net income 2021 -2 513 M -3 052 M -3 052 M
Net Debt 2021 13 455 M 16 341 M 16 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 477 M 7 862 M 7 867 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 111 262
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,95 €
Last Close Price 10,84 €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG0.19%7 862
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.17%29 622
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.03%23 153
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.82%17 887
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%16 831
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.23.22%13 792