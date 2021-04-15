Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

04/15/2021
1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Street:

Venloer Str. 151-153

Postal code:

50672

City:

Cologne
Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55


2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 Apr 2021


6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.14 %

5.04 %

5.19 %

597,742,822

Previous notification

0.21 %

4.87 %

5.08 %

/


7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US2515613048

0

44,406

0 %

0.01 %

DE0008232125

0

821,370

0 %

0.14 %

Total

865,776

0.14 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open

10,750,073

1.80 %

Swap

16.12.2022

160,221

0.03 %

Call Warrant

18.07.2023

106,403

0.02 %

Call Option

15.12.2023

2,695,000

0.45 %

Future

18.06.2021

198,955

0.03 %

Convertible Bond

17.11.2025

347,222

0.06 %

Total

14,257,874

2.39 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030

Cash

637,288

0.11 %

Swap

31.12.2030

Cash

3,817,244

0.64 %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030

Cash

2,446,581

0.41 %

CFD

09.04.2031

Cash

4,924,660

0.82 %

Put Option

20.12.2024

Physical

4,045,000

0.68 %

Total

15,870,774

2.66 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Date

13 Apr 2021

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
