Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

04/21/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Street:

Venloer Str. 151-153

Postal code:

50672

City:

Cologne
Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55


2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:
exercise of instruments


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Apr 2021


6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.28 %

4.87 %

5.15 %

597,742,822

Previous notification

0.14 %

5.04 %

5.19 %

/


7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US2515613048

0

46,365

0 %

0.01 %

DE0008232125

0

1,632,605

0 %

0.27 %

Total

1,678,970

0.28 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open

10,156,814

1.70 %

Future

18.06.2021

198,998

0.03 %

Call Option

15.12.2023

2,695,000

0.45 %

Swap

16.12.2022

160,221

0.03 %

Convertible Bond

17.11.2025

347,222

0.06 %

Call Warrant

18.07.2023

106,133

0.02 %

Total

13,664,388

2.29 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

CFD

15.04.2031

Cash

4,337,106

0.73 %

Swap

31.12.2030

Cash

3,911,129

0.65 %

Put Option

20.12.2024

Physical

4,045,000

0.68 %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030

Cash

2,476,506

0.41 %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030

Cash

666,924

0.11 %

Total

15,436,665

2.58 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Date

19 Apr 2021

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
10:30aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
10:11aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-
DJ
10:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
02:33aLUFTHANSA AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/20DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Brussels Airlines wants to thank corona heroes
AQ
04/19INSIDE BRUSSELS AIRLINES : preparing for our gradual summer relaunch
AQ
04/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa to continue feeder flight agreement with Condor ..
RE
04/16DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-
DJ
04/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
04/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 485 M 22 194 M 22 194 M
Net income 2021 -2 169 M -2 605 M -2 605 M
Net Debt 2021 13 637 M 16 373 M 16 373 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 030 M 7 260 M 7 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 91 354
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,40 €
Last Close Price 10,09 €
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-6.72%7 260
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.54%28 334
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.11%20 915
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.67%18 157
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.16.30%17 794
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ