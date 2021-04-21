Deutsche Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|
Street:
|
Venloer Str. 151-153
|
Postal code:
|
50672
|
City:
|
Cologne
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
X
|
Other reason:
exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
0.28 %
|
4.87 %
|
5.15 %
|
597,742,822
|
Previous notification
|
0.14 %
|
5.04 %
|
5.19 %
|
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
US2515613048
|
0
|
46,365
|
0 %
|
0.01 %
|
DE0008232125
|
0
|
1,632,605
|
0 %
|
0.27 %
|
Total
|
1,678,970
|
0.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
Right To Recall
|
Open
|
|
10,156,814
|
1.70 %
|
Future
|
18.06.2021
|
|
198,998
|
0.03 %
|
Call Option
|
15.12.2023
|
|
2,695,000
|
0.45 %
|
Swap
|
16.12.2022
|
|
160,221
|
0.03 %
|
Convertible Bond
|
17.11.2025
|
|
347,222
|
0.06 %
|
Call Warrant
|
18.07.2023
|
|
106,133
|
0.02 %
|
|
|
Total
|
13,664,388
|
2.29 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
CFD
|
15.04.2031
|
|
Cash
|
4,337,106
|
0.73 %
|
Swap
|
31.12.2030
|
|
Cash
|
3,911,129
|
0.65 %
|
Put Option
|
20.12.2024
|
|
Physical
|
4,045,000
|
0.68 %
|
Call Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|
|
Cash
|
2,476,506
|
0.41 %
|
Put Warrant
|
31.12.2030
|
|
Cash
|
666,924
|
0.11 %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,436,665
|
2.58 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Goldman Sachs International
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
IMD Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
