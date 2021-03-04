Deutsche Lufthansa : Shareholder information 1/2021

Lufthansa Group

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 01/2021

Key Figures Lufthansa Group 2020

2019 Change in % Revenue and result Total revenue €m 13,589 36,424 -63 of which traffic revenue €m 9,078 28,136 -68 Operating expenses €m 20,846 37,124 -44 Adjusted EBITDA €m -2,890 4,718 Adjusted EBIT €m -5,451 2,026 EBIT €m -7,353 1,857 Net profit/loss €m -6,725 1,213 Key balance sheet and cash flow statement figures Total assets €m 39,484 42,659 -7 Equity ratio % 3.5 24.0 -20.5 pts Net indebtedness €m 9,922 6,662 49 Pension provisions €m 9,531 6,659 43 Cash flow from operating activities €m -2,328 4,030 Capital expenditure (gross)1) €m 1,273 3,559 -64 Adjusted free cash flow €m -3,669 203 Key profitability and value creation figures Adjusted EBITDA margin % -21.3 13.0 -34.3 pts Adjusted EBIT margin % -40.1 5.6 -45.7 pts EBIT margin % -54.1 5.1 -59.2 pts ROCE % -22.7 6.1 -28.8 pts Adjusted ROCE % -16.7 6.6 -23.3 pts Lufthansa share Share price at year-end € 10.82 16.41 -34 Earnings per share € -12.51 2.55 Proposed dividend per share € - - Traffic figures2) Flights number 390,900 1,187,728 -67 Passengers thousands 36,354 145,299 -75 Available seat-kilometres millions 109,828 358,803 -69 Revenue seat-kilometres millions 69,462 296,217 -77 Passenger load factor % 63.2 82.6 -19.4 pts Available cargo tonne-kilometres millions 10,591 17,379 -39 Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres millions 7,373 10,664 -31 Cargo load factor % 69.6 61.4 8.2 pts Employees Employees as of 31 Dec number 110,065 138,353 -20 Average number of employees number 125,207 137,784 -9 1) Without acquisition of equity investments. 2) Previous year's figures have been adjusted.

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

2020 was one of the most challenging years in the history of the Lufthansa Group. We will never forget it. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unprecedented blow to the entire airline industry and this also to the Lufthansa Group.

Last year, we welcomed only 36 million passengers on board our flights - a quarter of our normal passenger numbers. Our passenger airlines had to cut their capacity significantly, and for much longer and in more areas than anticipated over the course of the year. Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines even had to shut down their flight operations entirely at times. At the same time, we accepted our particular responsibilities as one of Europe's leading airlines in these challenging times. In cooperation with the governments of their respective countries, our airlines carried out hundreds of repatriation flights to bring travellers home from all over the world. They also maintained Europe's supply chains and transported urgently needed medical equipment.

Right from the start of the crisis, we cut our costs across the organisation and avoided cash outflows wherever possible. Despite acting so quickly and consistently, we had to resort to government stabilisation measures in the middle of the year to ensure the Company's continued existence. We agreed a stabilisation package with the Federal Republic of Germany's Economic Stabilisation Fund in May and June, which included funding measures and loans of up to EUR 9bn. State aids negotiated with the governments of Switzerland, Austria and Belgium are included in this stabilisation package.

After a brief upswing, international air traffic declined again significantly at the end of the summer travel periods. This was also due to a new increase in infection rates and the resulting increase in travel restrictions. The situation remained difficult even after the end of the year. Overall, the Lufthansa Group's revenue fell by 63% in the reporting year due to the coronavirus crisis. Adjusted EBIT, our main performance indicator, decreased to EUR -5,451m. Only Lufthansa Cargo made a positive contribution to earnings, reporting a record result.

Global air traffic will take years to return to its pre-crisis levels. In order to survive the crisis successfully, the Lufthansa Group is adapting to the current situation, changing and becoming smaller. This is the only way we can continue our contribution to society by connecting people, cultures and economies in the future. This crisis has shown what an important contribution that is, and how severe the long-term consequences for society can be if people can no longer come together across national boundaries and cultures. That is why the mission statement for our strategic vision in the years ahead, and at the same time the title of this annual report, is TRANSFORMING THE WAY WE CONNECT PEOPLE, CULTURES AND ECONOMIES.

With the ReNew restructuring programme, we are adapting the Lufthansa Group to the new market conditions and establishing the conditions for repaying the funding from the stabilisation package quickly as well as ensuring sustainable, profitable growth. We have already made good progress with the restructuring. Last year, we signed crisis agreements with all the main trade unions of the Lufthansa Group in Germany and streamlined our organisational structure. Around the world, more than 28,000 colleagues have left the Company. We have also introduced many structural measures to reduce complexity in the Company and increase our efficiency. ReNew also provides for a reduction of the fleet by 150 aircraft across the Group. To achieve this, we are decommissioning primarily older aircraft ahead of schedule. The programme also aims to focus the Lufthansa Group even more sharply on the core airline business. In this context, we are planning to resume the sales process for the remaining non-European business of the LSG group as soon as possible.

Customers will always remain at the centre of our efforts. For this reason, we will continue to consistently build our products and services around individual customer needs. We want to use innovation and digitisation to increase customer satisfaction even further and offer our customers the best airline product in Europe.

Responsibility will continue to be the foundation of all business activity in the Lufthansa Group. Here, we aspire to lead the airline industry with our high standards. We are expanding our environmental commitment. For instance, we support the industrial production and use of alternative, sustainable fuels and the expansion of intermodal traffic.

The Executive Board and the entire management team are working hard together to realign the Lufthansa Group. And even if the impact of the crisis continues to weigh on the entire sector for a long time, we are convinced that we will emerge stronger from this crisis than our competitors. People want to fly again, and do so whenever the opportunity to travel safely opens up again.

We will be pleased if you stayed with us on our journey, and we hope to welcome you aboard our aircraft again soon.