Deutsche Lufthansa : Shareholder information 1/2021
03/04/2021 | 10:31am EST
Lufthansa Group
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 01/2021
Key Figures Lufthansa Group
2020
2019
Change
in %
Revenue and result
Total revenue
€m
13,589
36,424
-63
of which traffic revenue
€m
9,078
28,136
-68
Operating expenses
€m
20,846
37,124
-44
Adjusted EBITDA
€m
-2,890
4,718
Adjusted EBIT
€m
-5,451
2,026
EBIT
€m
-7,353
1,857
Net profit/loss
€m
-6,725
1,213
Key balance sheet and cash flow statement figures
Total assets
€m
39,484
42,659
-7
Equity ratio
%
3.5
24.0
-20.5 pts
Net indebtedness
€m
9,922
6,662
49
Pension provisions
€m
9,531
6,659
43
Cash flow from operating activities
€m
-2,328
4,030
Capital expenditure (gross)1)
€m
1,273
3,559
-64
Adjusted free cash flow
€m
-3,669
203
Key profitability and value creation figures
Adjusted EBITDA margin
%
-21.3
13.0
-34.3 pts
Adjusted EBIT margin
%
-40.1
5.6
-45.7 pts
EBIT margin
%
-54.1
5.1
-59.2 pts
ROCE
%
-22.7
6.1
-28.8 pts
Adjusted ROCE
%
-16.7
6.6
-23.3 pts
Lufthansa share
Share price at year-end
€
10.82
16.41
-34
Earnings per share
€
-12.51
2.55
Proposed dividend per share
€
-
-
Traffic figures2)
Flights
number
390,900
1,187,728
-67
Passengers
thousands
36,354
145,299
-75
Available seat-kilometres
millions
109,828
358,803
-69
Revenue seat-kilometres
millions
69,462
296,217
-77
Passenger load factor
%
63.2
82.6
-19.4 pts
Available cargo tonne-kilometres
millions
10,591
17,379
-39
Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres
millions
7,373
10,664
-31
Cargo load factor
%
69.6
61.4
8.2 pts
Employees
Employees as of 31 Dec
number
110,065
138,353
-20
Average number of employees
number
125,207
137,784
-9
1)Without acquisition of equity investments.
2)Previous year's figures have been adjusted.
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
2020 was one of the most challenging years in the history of the Lufthansa Group. We will never forget it. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unprecedented blow to the entire airline industry and this also to the Lufthansa Group.
Last year, we welcomed only 36 million passengers on board our flights-a quarter of our normal passenger numbers. Our passenger airlines had to cut their capacity significantly, and for much longer and in more areas than anticipated over the course of the year. Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines even had to shut down their flight operationsentirely at times. At the same time, we accepted our particular responsibilities as one of Europe's leading airlines inthese challenging times. In cooperation with the governments of their respective countries, our airlines carried outhundreds of repatriation flights to bring travellers home from all over the world. They also maintained Europe's supplychains and transported urgently needed medical equipment.
Right from the start of the crisis, we cut our costs across the organisation and avoided cash outflows wherever possible. Despite acting so quickly and consistently, we had to resort to government stabilisation measures in themiddle of the year to ensure the Company's continued existence. We agreed a stabilisation package with the Federal Republic of Germany's Economic Stabilisation Fund in May and June, which included funding measures and loans ofup to EUR 9bn. State aids negotiated with the governments of Switzerland, Austria and Belgium are included in this stabilisation package.
After a brief upswing, international air traffic declined again significantly at the end of the summer travel periods. This was also due to a new increase in infection rates and the resulting increase in travel restrictions. The situationremained difficult even after the end of the year. Overall, the Lufthansa Group's revenue fell by 63% in the reportingyear due to the coronavirus crisis. Adjusted EBIT, our main performance indicator, decreased to EUR -5,451m. Only Lufthansa Cargo made a positive contribution to earnings, reporting a record result.
Global air traffic will take years to return to its pre-crisis levels. In order to survive the crisis successfully, the Lufthansa Group is adapting to the current situation, changing and becoming smaller. This is the only way we can continue our contribution to society by connecting people, cultures and economies in the future. This crisis has shown what an important contribution that is, and how severe the long-term consequences for society can be if people can no longer come together across national boundaries and cultures. That is why the mission statement for our strategic vision in the years ahead, and at the same time the title of this annual report, is TRANSFORMING THE WAY WE CONNECT PEOPLE, CULTURES AND ECONOMIES.
With the ReNew restructuring programme, we are adapting the Lufthansa Group to the new market conditions and establishing the conditions for repaying the funding from the stabilisation package quickly as well as ensuring sustainable, profitable growth. We have already made good progress with the restructuring. Last year, we signed crisis agreements with all the main trade unions of the Lufthansa Group in Germany and streamlined our organisational structure. Around the world, more than 28,000 colleagues have left the Company. We have also introduced many structural measures to reduce complexity in the Company and increase our efficiency. ReNew also provides for a reduction of the fleet by 150 aircraft across the Group. To achieve this, we are decommissioning primarily older aircraft ahead of schedule. The programme also aims to focus the Lufthansa Group even more sharply on the core airline business. In this context, we are planning to resume the sales process for the remaining non-European business of the LSG group as soon as possible.
Customers will always remain at the centre of our efforts. For this reason, we will continue to consistently build our products and services around individual customer needs. We want to use innovation and digitisation to increase customer satisfaction even further and offer our customers the best airline product in Europe.
Responsibility will continue to be the foundation of all business activity in the Lufthansa Group. Here, we aspire to lead the airline industry with our high standards. We are expanding our environmental commitment. For instance, we support the industrial production and use of alternative, sustainable fuels and the expansion of intermodal traffic.
The Executive Board and the entire management team are working hard together to realign the Lufthansa Group. And even if the impact of the crisis continues to weigh on the entire sector for a long time, we are convinced that we will emerge stronger from this crisis than our competitors. People want to fly again, and do so whenever the opportunity to travel safely opens up again.
We will be pleased if you stayed with us on our journey, and we hope to welcome you aboard our aircraft again soon.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:30:04 UTC.