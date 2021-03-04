Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/04 10:44:49 am
12.383 EUR   -3.14%
10:31aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Shareholder information 1/2021
PU
09:08aINTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES  : Inks Subscription Agreement With Germany's Wingcopter
MT
04:45aLUFTHANSA AG  : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Shareholder information 1/2021

03/04/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lufthansa Group

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 01/2021

Key Figures Lufthansa Group

2020

2019

Change

in %

Revenue and result

Total revenue

€m

13,589

36,424

-63

of which traffic revenue

€m

9,078

28,136

-68

Operating expenses

€m

20,846

37,124

-44

Adjusted EBITDA

€m

-2,890

4,718

Adjusted EBIT

€m

-5,451

2,026

EBIT

€m

-7,353

1,857

Net profit/loss

€m

-6,725

1,213

Key balance sheet and cash flow statement figures

Total assets

€m

39,484

42,659

-7

Equity ratio

%

3.5

24.0

-20.5 pts

Net indebtedness

€m

9,922

6,662

49

Pension provisions

€m

9,531

6,659

43

Cash flow from operating activities

€m

-2,328

4,030

Capital expenditure (gross)1)

€m

1,273

3,559

-64

Adjusted free cash flow

€m

-3,669

203

Key profitability and value creation figures

Adjusted EBITDA margin

%

-21.3

13.0

-34.3 pts

Adjusted EBIT margin

%

-40.1

5.6

-45.7 pts

EBIT margin

%

-54.1

5.1

-59.2 pts

ROCE

%

-22.7

6.1

-28.8 pts

Adjusted ROCE

%

-16.7

6.6

-23.3 pts

Lufthansa share

Share price at year-end

10.82

16.41

-34

Earnings per share

-12.51

2.55

Proposed dividend per share

-

-

Traffic figures2)

Flights

number

390,900

1,187,728

-67

Passengers

thousands

36,354

145,299

-75

Available seat-kilometres

millions

109,828

358,803

-69

Revenue seat-kilometres

millions

69,462

296,217

-77

Passenger load factor

%

63.2

82.6

-19.4 pts

Available cargo tonne-kilometres

millions

10,591

17,379

-39

Revenue cargo tonne-kilometres

millions

7,373

10,664

-31

Cargo load factor

%

69.6

61.4

8.2 pts

Employees

Employees as of 31 Dec

number

110,065

138,353

-20

Average number of employees

number

125,207

137,784

-9

1) Without acquisition of equity investments.

2) Previous year's figures have been adjusted.

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

2020 was one of the most challenging years in the history of the Lufthansa Group. We will never forget it. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unprecedented blow to the entire airline industry and this also to the Lufthansa Group.

Last year, we welcomed only 36 million passengers on board our flights - a quarter of our normal passenger numbers. Our passenger airlines had to cut their capacity significantly, and for much longer and in more areas than anticipated over the course of the year. Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines even had to shut down their flight operations entirely at times. At the same time, we accepted our particular responsibilities as one of Europe's leading airlines in these challenging times. In cooperation with the governments of their respective countries, our airlines carried out hundreds of repatriation flights to bring travellers home from all over the world. They also maintained Europe's supply chains and transported urgently needed medical equipment.

Right from the start of the crisis, we cut our costs across the organisation and avoided cash outflows wherever possible. Despite acting so quickly and consistently, we had to resort to government stabilisation measures in the middle of the year to ensure the Company's continued existence. We agreed a stabilisation package with the Federal Republic of Germany's Economic Stabilisation Fund in May and June, which included funding measures and loans of up to EUR 9bn. State aids negotiated with the governments of Switzerland, Austria and Belgium are included in this stabilisation package.

After a brief upswing, international air traffic declined again significantly at the end of the summer travel periods. This was also due to a new increase in infection rates and the resulting increase in travel restrictions. The situation remained difficult even after the end of the year. Overall, the Lufthansa Group's revenue fell by 63% in the reporting year due to the coronavirus crisis. Adjusted EBIT, our main performance indicator, decreased to EUR -5,451m. Only Lufthansa Cargo made a positive contribution to earnings, reporting a record result.

Global air traffic will take years to return to its pre-crisis levels. In order to survive the crisis successfully, the Lufthansa Group is adapting to the current situation, changing and becoming smaller. This is the only way we can continue our contribution to society by connecting people, cultures and economies in the future. This crisis has shown what an important contribution that is, and how severe the long-term consequences for society can be if people can no longer come together across national boundaries and cultures. That is why the mission statement for our strategic vision in the years ahead, and at the same time the title of this annual report, is TRANSFORMING THE WAY WE CONNECT PEOPLE, CULTURES AND ECONOMIES.

With the ReNew restructuring programme, we are adapting the Lufthansa Group to the new market conditions and establishing the conditions for repaying the funding from the stabilisation package quickly as well as ensuring sustainable, profitable growth. We have already made good progress with the restructuring. Last year, we signed crisis agreements with all the main trade unions of the Lufthansa Group in Germany and streamlined our organisational structure. Around the world, more than 28,000 colleagues have left the Company. We have also introduced many structural measures to reduce complexity in the Company and increase our efficiency. ReNew also provides for a reduction of the fleet by 150 aircraft across the Group. To achieve this, we are decommissioning primarily older aircraft ahead of schedule. The programme also aims to focus the Lufthansa Group even more sharply on the core airline business. In this context, we are planning to resume the sales process for the remaining non-European business of the LSG group as soon as possible.

Customers will always remain at the centre of our efforts. For this reason, we will continue to consistently build our products and services around individual customer needs. We want to use innovation and digitisation to increase customer satisfaction even further and offer our customers the best airline product in Europe.

Responsibility will continue to be the foundation of all business activity in the Lufthansa Group. Here, we aspire to lead the airline industry with our high standards. We are expanding our environmental commitment. For instance, we support the industrial production and use of alternative, sustainable fuels and the expansion of intermodal traffic.

The Executive Board and the entire management team are working hard together to realign the Lufthansa Group. And even if the impact of the crisis continues to weigh on the entire sector for a long time, we are convinced that we will emerge stronger from this crisis than our competitors. People want to fly again, and do so whenever the opportunity to travel safely opens up again.

We will be pleased if you stayed with us on our journey, and we hope to welcome you aboard our aircraft again soon.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
10:31aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Shareholder information 1/2021
PU
09:08aINTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES  : Inks Subscription Agreement With Germany's Wingcopter
MT
04:45aLUFTHANSA AG  : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:43aEurostoxx 50 : European shares fall on rising yield; miners, tech top drags
RE
03:38aLUFTHANSA AG  : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
02:59aLUFTHANSA AG  : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:01aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Traffic figures for Q4 2020
PU
01:59aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa Turns To FY20 Loss As Passenger Numbers Drop Ami..
MT
01:29aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa Group prepares for strong demand growth in 2021 ..
PU
03/03DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Personnel decisions taken by Lufthansa Supervisory Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 910 M 16 738 M 16 738 M
Net income 2020 -6 102 M -7 343 M -7 343 M
Net Debt 2020 12 133 M 14 600 M 14 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 7 642 M 9 229 M 9 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 124 534
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,43 €
Last Close Price 12,79 €
Spread / Highest target 9,50%
Spread / Average Target -49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG18.22%9 229
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.24%30 747
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.28%23 081
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.26.17%17 379
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.48%17 200
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.35.48%15 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ