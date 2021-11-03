Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 04:52:43 am
6.138 EUR   +4.05%
04:37aEuropean shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost
RE
04:18aLUFTHANSA AG : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:03aMARKETMIND : Judgement Day for the Fed
RE
European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost

11/03/2021 | 04:37am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as a recent run of upbeat corporate earnings and higher metal prices helped limit losses from a slide in oil stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, as of 0824 GMT, with global shares lingering at record peaks ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

BMW inched up 0.7% after the German automaker reported higher quarterly profit, though it reiterated its warning on the global chip crunch.

Shares of Lufthansa advanced 5.2% after the airline posted a return to profit for the first time since the coronavirus crisis, boosted by the easing of travel restrictions.

Oil stocks led losses in the STOXX 600, falling 1.8%, as crude prices declined after industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, slumped 10.2% after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and trimming its full-year profit forecast. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.54% 89.2 Delayed Quote.22.72%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 4.31% 6.137 Delayed Quote.-23.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 16 848 M 19 511 M 19 511 M
Net income 2021 -2 283 M -2 644 M -2 644 M
Net Debt 2021 11 100 M 12 855 M 12 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 052 M 8 169 M 8 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,90 €
Average target price 6,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-23.57%8 169
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.45%25 761
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.06%22 542
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%16 297
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.94%15 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%15 492