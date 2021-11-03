European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
Nov 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit record highs on
Wednesday, as a recent run of upbeat corporate earnings and
higher metal prices helped limit losses from a slide in oil
stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, as of 0824
GMT, with global shares lingering at record peaks ahead of an
expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
BMW inched up 0.7% after the German automaker
reported higher quarterly profit, though it reiterated its
warning on the global chip crunch.
Shares of Lufthansa advanced 5.2% after the
airline posted a return to profit for the first time since the
coronavirus crisis, boosted by the easing of travel
restrictions.
Oil stocks led losses in the STOXX 600, falling
1.8%, as crude prices declined after industry data pointed to a
big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure
mounted on OPEC to increase supply.
Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines,
slumped 10.2% after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter
operating profit and trimming its full-year profit forecast.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)