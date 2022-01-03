Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

01/03/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite soaring cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% at 490.76 points, as of 0821 GMT, surpassing its November record high of 490.58.

The benchmark recorded a 22.4% jump in 2021, its second-best yearly performance since 2009, as elevated flow of economic stimulus, earnings growth and steady vaccine rollouts helped investors pour into stock markets.

Bourses in Germany, France, Italy and Spain were up between 0.6% and 0.8%, while London markets were closed.

Among sectors, automakers led morning gains with a 1.3% rise after monthly sales reports from several global automakers.

German airlines Lufthansa jumped 5% after Citi upgraded the stock rating to "buy" from "sell".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 4.95% 6.486 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.58% 1105.03 Delayed Quote.24.91%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:03aEuropean stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
RE
2021Lufthansa's Swiss to Cancel 2,900 Flights in Winter Over COVID-19, Omicron Concerns
MT
2021Lufthansa to Chop 33,000 Winter Flights on Omicron Restrictions
MT
2021Lufthansa to cut 33,000 flights due to Omicron - FAS newspaper
RE
2021Airline passengers can claim if flight brought forward - EU court
RE
2021ADRs End Lower; Genfit, Lufthansa Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
2021DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Changes in the top management of the Lufthansa Group
PU
2021Lufthansa Innovation Hub spins off climate-tech start-up SQUAKE
AQ
2021Lufthansa connects Liverpool globally
AQ
2021Brussels airlines increases flight offer to africa for summer 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 491 M 18 706 M 18 706 M
Net income 2021 -2 226 M -2 525 M -2 525 M
Net Debt 2021 10 672 M 12 106 M 12 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 388 M 8 402 M 8 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 106 684
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,18 €
Average target price 6,17 €
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG0.00%8 402
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%24 925
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.00%19 651
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 501
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%16 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%14 176