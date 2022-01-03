European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit all-time highs on
Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady
economic recovery despite soaring cases of the Omicron
coronavirus variant.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% at
490.76 points, as of 0821 GMT, surpassing its November record
high of 490.58.
The benchmark recorded a 22.4% jump in 2021, its second-best
yearly performance since 2009, as elevated flow of economic
stimulus, earnings growth and steady vaccine rollouts helped
investors pour into stock markets.
Bourses in Germany, France, Italy
and Spain were up between 0.6% and 0.8%, while London
markets were closed.
Among sectors, automakers led morning gains with a
1.3% rise after monthly sales reports from several global
automakers.
German airlines Lufthansa jumped 5% after Citi
upgraded the stock rating to "buy" from "sell".
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)