    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:18 2022-10-14 am EDT
6.479 EUR   +1.39%
05:18aEurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
RE
10/14Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday
RE
10/14Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
RE
Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs

10/15/2022 | 05:18am EDT
Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings go on a one-day strike at Cologne-Bonn airport

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa's budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots' demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk.

The statement came in response to Friday's announcement by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) of a three-day strike starting on Monday after talks failed.

The union wants Eurowings to lighten pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods.

"The union's position eats away at the prospects of Eurowings Germany," the airline said.

A one-day strike earlier this month saw Eurowings operate at half capacity, affecting around 30,000 passengers.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 320 M 30 523 M 30 523 M
Net income 2022 247 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2022 8 420 M 8 206 M 8 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 746 M 7 549 M 7 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG4.84%7 549
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.80%22 627
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.26%19 390
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.21%17 512
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%13 647
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-30.43%11 781