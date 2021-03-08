Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Extra-fast DB “Sprinter” trains to Frankfurt Airport: Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn unveil joint product initiative

03/08/2021 | 10:33am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Extra-fast DB 'Sprinter' trains

Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are focusing on the rapid expansion of joint train-to-flight services. In Frankfurt today, the two companies presented their plans for a joint product initiative. The Lufthansa Express Rail network will be expanded by five additional cities. Starting in December, so-called 'Sprinter', which are extra-fast high speed trains, will also travel to Frankfurt Airport for the first time. By expanding their cooperation, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn are setting a new standard in the environmentally friendly networking modes of transportation.

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says: 'With this joint initiative, we are strengthening the offer of mobility in Germany, thus bolstering the local economy. By intelligently linking rail and air transport, we offer our customers a seamless and convenient travel network, benefiting consumers and the environment.'

DB Board Member Berthold Huber: 'A good cooperation is now turning into a comprehensive partnership, the likes of which have never been seen before between Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn. At the end of the year, DB will expanding the links between Germany's largest hub and the new Sprinter connections. Travel by rail will be faster and more comfortable.'

Larger network and new extra-fast 'Sprinters'

Deutsche Bahn and Lufthansa already offer 134 daily feeder trains to Frankfurt Airport from 17 German cities. In the second half of 2021, another five cities will be added. Starting in July, for the first time, it will be possible to travel to Frankfurt Airport with Lufthansa Express Rail from Hamburg and Munich, and commencing in December from Berlin, Bremen and Münster.

In addition, new Sprinter connections will make their debut from December. The rail journey between Munich and Cologne will be shortened to less than four hours. From and to Munich and Nuremberg, there will be direct trains to Frankfurt Airport twice a day in three and two hours respectively, with no additional stops in between - half an hour faster than today and precisely timed with the departure and arrival times of flights at Lufthansa's hub.

Enhanced comfort and more flexible booking

All the tried-and-tested features of the Lufthansa Express Rail program, such as reserved seats on-board trains, connection guarantee, mileage accrual for the train journey as well as 1st class travel and access to the DB lounges for Business as well First Class customers, will of course continue to be available. Additional services will be added in the future. Express Rail trains will be easier to identify thanks to joint DB-LH branding on many railcars. LH information can also be accessed on the train via the free WLAN. Passengers booking Business or Frist first class, enjoy DB Premium service in 1st class and free on-board catering.

Luggage transport and storage will also be easier: Deutsche Bahn prefers to use the latest generation of trains with large luggage compartments. As soon as traffic at the airports picks up again, Lufthansa Express Rail customers will be given access to the fast lane at the security checkpoint. Furthermore, when landing at Frankfurt Airport, Express Rail customers' suitcases will be prioritized.

Booking Lufthansa Express Rail tickets will become even more flexible. From April 2021, feeder trains will be bookable as long as the associated connecting flight is bookable. At the same time, it pays to book early, which means tickets can be cheaper. A special highlight this year: Miles & More customers will receive double status miles on all Lufthansa Express Rail journeys, as they do on all flights.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
10:33aEXTRA-FAST DB &LDQUO;SPRINTER&RDQUO; : Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn unveil joint ..
PU
03/05LUFTHANSA AG  : NorldLB reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/05DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacts Brussels Airlines 2020 f..
AQ
03/05DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa Subsidiary Eurowings To Offer Flights From UK To..
MT
03/05Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to the Mediterranean
RE
03/05LUFTHANSA AG  : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/05LUFTHANSA AG  : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/05LUFTHANSA AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
03/04Eurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by ..
RE
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon.com, Deliveroo, Crédit Suisse
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 469 M 20 756 M 14 998 M
Net income 2021 -1 705 M -2 025 M -1 464 M
Net Debt 2021 14 525 M 17 259 M 12 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 020 M 8 364 M 6 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 91 354
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,87 €
Last Close Price 11,75 €
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG8.60%8 364
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.92%29 386
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.75%21 018
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.16.81%16 089
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.57%16 054
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.60%13 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ