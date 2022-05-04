Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 12:09:18 pm EDT
7.129 EUR   -3.09%
11:47aGerman aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt
RE
10:32aDeutsche Lufthansa AG publishes speech of Carsten Spohr to be given at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Group TCFD Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt

05/04/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany's aviation industry views the European Union's planned phase-out of Russian oil imports as manageable, though Berlin's airport will be hurt more than others, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"As things stand, in case of an embargo on Russian oil, we expect to be able to secure the supply of sufficient kerosene at German airports for the most part," Matthias von Randow, chief executive of aviation association BDL, told Handelsblatt.

He added the situation would be more difficult at the Berlin BER airport as it largely depends on supplies from the Schwedt refinery, which currently relies on Russian oil, and would need alternative supplies.

"According to our information, the oil companies are working on this," von Randow told the newspaper.

The ADV airport association and Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa also told the newspaper they were confident lost crude oil supplies from Russia could be replaced from other sources.

However, the German fuels and energy trade association en2x, said the situation was "not trivial", especially when considering logistical requirements for alternative transport and delivery routes, Handelsblatt reported. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -3.48% 7.1 Delayed Quote.19.03%
FRAPORT AG -0.35% 51.48 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.71% 108.418 Delayed Quote.35.58%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.63% 581.4971 Real-time Quote.36.17%
SECURE, INC. -3.41% 1021 Delayed Quote.-56.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.63% 65.275 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
WTI 3.54% 105.434 Delayed Quote.39.64%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:47aGerman aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt
RE
10:32aDeutsche Lufthansa AG publishes speech of Carsten Spohr to be given at the 2022 Annual ..
AQ
04/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Group TCFD Report 2021
PU
04/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Group SASB Report 2021
PU
04/28DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa integrates option for carbon-neutral flying into booking
PU
04/26LUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
04/26LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/25Germany's Lufthansa Cuts On-board Catering Offer For Certain Flights Amid Staffing Woes
MT
04/24Lufthansa's Swiss Cancels Some Midsummer Flights Amid Staff Shortage
MT
04/22Lufthansa limits catering on some flights due to staff shortages
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 753 M 29 260 M 29 260 M
Net income 2022 -75,8 M -79,9 M -79,9 M
Net Debt 2022 10 589 M 11 164 M 11 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 -59,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 794 M 9 271 M 9 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 88 067
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,36 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target -6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG19.03%9 271
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.93%27 790
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.80%17 547
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.84%17 381
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.36%16 787
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 166