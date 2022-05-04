German aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany's aviation industry
views the European Union's planned phase-out of Russian oil
imports as manageable, though Berlin's airport will be hurt more
than others, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"As things stand, in case of an embargo on Russian oil, we
expect to be able to secure the supply of sufficient kerosene at
German airports for the most part," Matthias von Randow, chief
executive of aviation association BDL, told Handelsblatt.
He added the situation would be more difficult at the Berlin
BER airport as it largely depends on supplies from the Schwedt
refinery, which currently relies on Russian oil, and would need
alternative supplies.
"According to our information, the oil companies are working
on this," von Randow told the newspaper.
The ADV airport association and Germany's flag carrier
Lufthansa also told the newspaper they were confident
lost crude oil supplies from Russia could be replaced from other
sources.
However, the German fuels and energy trade association en2x,
said the situation was "not trivial", especially when
considering logistical requirements for alternative transport
and delivery routes, Handelsblatt reported.
(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)