Germany to drop COVID mask requirement on flights

Authorities will focus instead on making sure people wear face-and-mouth coverings on public transport in Germany, Lauterbach said in Berlin, after the coalition government agreed to axe the measure.

Germany is well prepared for a potential rise in cases this autumn, according to the minister, who said mask-wearing rules may return in some indoor or outdoor spaces if infections surge.

Restaurants owners and event organisers could also be asked to limit the number of guests again.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)