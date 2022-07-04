Germany to overhaul law to bail out energy firms stricken by Russia woes - draft

* Government could present proposals to parliament this week
* Government may acquire stake in Uniper: sources
* Possible Uniper bailout could follow Lufthansa rescue
* Germany fears ‘Lehman moment’ for energy firms
* Uniper shares down 24%
BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - The German government will be
able to buy stakes in energy companies buckling under the cost
of soaring gas import prices, according to draft legislation
seen by Reuters, as Berlin bolsters its defences in a deepening
economic war with Moscow.
The amended law, which may come before parliament this week,
could also allow the government to impose emergency levies on
consumers, three sources told Reuters, though it was not clear
how quickly it might exercise that right.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is scrambling to deal
with the impact of soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion
of Ukraine, warning that utilities could face a "Lehman"-style
collapse if they cannot pass costs on to consumers.
"We must brace ourselves for the fact this situation will
not change in the foreseeable future, in other words - we stand
before a historic challenge," Scholz told reporters after
meeting with trade union and employers association leaders to
discuss the cost of living crisis.
Under the new energy proposals, the government would be able
to take voting or non-voting stakes in companies related to
critical infrastructure via the same mechanisms used to bail out
companies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The amendments are currently being discussed among
government ministries and could be presented to parliament on
Friday.
Officials have been talking to Uniper, the largest
buyer of Russian gas in Germany, about a possible bailout. News
of the proposed legislative changes drove shares down 24% on
Monday, with traders citing nationalisation risks.
Uniper said last week it was discussing possible guarantees,
raising credit facilities or even the state taking an equity
stake. The sources told Reuters the government might take a
stake in Uniper as a last resort. Uniper declined immediate
comment.
A possible bailout for Uniper could be modelled on pandemic
relief for airline Lufthansa, which was saved from
bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic with a 9 billion euro
($9.4 billion) aid package, one government source said.
"The federal government should be given options along the
lines of the Lufthansa aid," the source said.
Lufthansa's bailout saw the state taking a 20% stake in the
airline through an Economic Stabilization Fund, but without
being able to exercise shareholder voting rights.
The airline was not allowed to take over other companies
until 75% of the state aid had been repaid, and its shareholders
and managers could not benefit from taxpayers' money, meaning
dividends and bonus payments were put on hold.
SKY-HIGH PRICES
Decades after de-regulating their energy markets,
governments across Europe are intervening to prop up utility
companies struggling with sky-high prices, while also protecting
consumers from soaring costs.
Several European energy suppliers have gone bust over the
past year, where they have had long-term contracts with
customers and have been unable to pass on the swift spike in
prices.
Russia is Germany's top supplier of gas, making it more
exposed than other European states to an economic war with
Moscow.
A worsening gas crisis has prompted recession warnings in
Europe's largest economy. Top bankers at a conference in
Frankfurt echoed such concerns, with Commerzbank
saying the risks were comparable to the European debt crisis a
decade ago.
Germany has accused Russia of strangling the flow of energy
to Europe through spurious pretexts in revenge for sanctions
over the Ukraine war, and is closely watching whether flows will
resume after scheduled maintenance July 11-21.
Russia has denied doing so, and said it was a reliable
energy supplier that honours its contracts. Uniper said it was
receiving around 40% of the normal amount of gas from Russia at
the moment.
The benchmark Dutch front month gas contract
rose 13.6% to 167 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, its
highest level since March 8. The price remains below a record
but is still 500% higher than this time last year.
Germany's government has warned of possible energy shortages
and rationing in the winter months if it cannot fill its gas
storage quickly enough.
"The hope of filling the gas storage facilities to some
extent by winter could be torpedoed by Russia at any time. Then
there are hardly any compensatory possibilities left," said a
note from Sentix that tracks investor morale in the euro zone.
"In Germany, some ideological boundaries have to be crossed
to prevent a "Lehman moment" in the energy sector," it said,
referencing the U.S. bank whose demise help triggered the 2008
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.9573 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Additional
reporting by Susanna Twidale and Paul Carrel; Writing by
Matthias Williams; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Jan Harvey)