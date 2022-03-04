Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 08:34:30 am
5.812 EUR   -4.47%
LUFTHANSA AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

03/04/2022 | 08:10am EST
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 5.70 to EUR 5.20.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
08:10aLUFTHANSA AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:49aLUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07:21aLUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05:20aUkraine conflict drives European stocks to 1-year lows, automakers plunge
RE
04:05aLUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03FACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
03/03ADRs End Lower; I-Mab, Hutchmed Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
03/03EUROPE : European shares slide 2% as Russia sanctions fan growth worries
RE
03/03Lufthansa has no plans for majority stake in Italy's ITA
RE
03/03LUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Financials
Sales 2021 16 486 M 18 218 M 18 218 M
Net income 2021 -2 110 M -2 331 M -2 331 M
Net Debt 2021 10 172 M 11 241 M 11 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 273 M 8 038 M 8 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 106 684
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,08 €
Average target price 6,91 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-1.55%8 038
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-6.45%23 288
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.44%19 870
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.64%17 722
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.98%17 401
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED14.15%14 832