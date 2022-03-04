Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
News
LHA
DE0008232125
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
(LHA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03/22 08:34:30 am
5.812
EUR
-4.47%
LUFTHANSA AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
03/04/2022 | 08:10am EST
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 5.70 to EUR 5.20.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
16 486 M
18 218 M
18 218 M
Net income 2021
-2 110 M
-2 331 M
-2 331 M
Net Debt 2021
10 172 M
11 241 M
11 241 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,31x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
7 273 M
8 038 M
8 038 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,06x
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
106 684
Free-Float
84,3%
More Financials
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
6,08 €
Average target price
6,91 €
Spread / Average Target
13,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr
Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze
Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-1.55%
8 038
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-6.45%
23 288
AIR CHINA LIMITED
15.44%
19 870
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
9.64%
17 722
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-8.98%
17 401
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
14.15%
14 832
More Results
