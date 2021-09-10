Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
News
Summary
LHA
DE0008232125
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09/10 11:17:34 am
8.02
EUR
-1.41%
11:01a
LUFTHANSA AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:55a
Analysis-EasyJet bid kicks off scramble for budget airline supremacy
RE
05:01a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa Technik appoints Dr. William Willms as CFO
AQ
LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
09/10/2021 | 11:01am EDT
09/10/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:01a
LUFTHANSA AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:55a
Analysis-EasyJet bid kicks off scramble for budget airline supremacy
RE
05:01a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa Technik appoints Dr. William Willms as CFO
AQ
09/09
How business travel may never be the same again
RE
09/08
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT
: & Quilter Signs Loss Portfolio Transfer Deal with..
MT
09/07
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Jorg Eberhart appointed Chief Strategy Officer of Lufthansa..
AQ
09/06
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa, British Airways Resume Flights From London
MT
09/06
TAKING OFF
: New routes on way for City Airport as passenger numbers rebound
AQ
09/03
Philippine Airlines files for Chapter 11 in U.S. after COVID-19 crisis
RE
09/03
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa Names New Chief Strategy Officer
MT
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:01a
LUFTHANSA AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/02
LUFTHANSA AG
: Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08/12
LUFTHANSA AG
: Berenberg keeps a Sell rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
16 615 M
19 654 M
19 654 M
Net income 2021
-2 302 M
-2 724 M
-2 724 M
Net Debt 2021
13 022 M
15 403 M
15 403 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,10x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4 863 M
5 746 M
5 752 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,08x
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
108 072
Free-Float
73,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
8,14 €
Average target price
8,11 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,26%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr
Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze
Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-24.78%
5 746
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
2.19%
26 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-2.71%
21 091
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-9.51%
15 417
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
7.70%
15 074
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
1.73%
14 738
