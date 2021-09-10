Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  News
  Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

09/10/2021
Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Financials
Sales 2021 16 615 M 19 654 M 19 654 M
Net income 2021 -2 302 M -2 724 M -2 724 M
Net Debt 2021 13 022 M 15 403 M 15 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 863 M 5 746 M 5 752 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 73,5%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,14 €
Average target price 8,11 €
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-24.78%5 746
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.19%26 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.71%21 091
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.51%15 417
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.70%15 074
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.73%14 738