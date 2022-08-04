LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

Log in
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01:52 2022-08-04 pm EDT
6.446
EUR
+6.02%
11:20a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
09:05a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
06:51a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Gain on -2-
DJ
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
11:20a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
09:05a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
06:51a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Gain on -2-
DJ
06:29a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
04:58a
Lufthansa limits flights amid travel chaos
RE
04:36a
European shares edge higher on earnings lift; growth fears persist
RE
04:29a
Stocks steady as markets bet on hefty Bank of England hike
RE
04:00a
TRANSCRIPT
: Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
03:31a
EUROPE
: Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision
RE
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
09:05a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
06:29a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
31 050 M
31 475 M
31 475 M
Net income 2022
158 M
160 M
160 M
Net Debt 2022
10 018 M
10 155 M
10 155 M
P/E ratio 2022
71,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
7 269 M
7 436 M
7 368 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,56x
EV / Sales 2023
0,47x
Nbr of Employees
104 034
Free-Float
73,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
6,08 €
Average target price
6,94 €
Spread / Average Target
14,1%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr
Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson
Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-1.62%
7 368
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
8.62%
25 288
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-18.58%
21 222
AIR CHINA LIMITED
13.24%
17 777
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-16.98%
14 568
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-11.13%
13 794
