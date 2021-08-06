Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 05:54:29 am
9.355 EUR   -0.74%
04:46aLUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
08/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Robinhood, Bayer, MetLife, Uber, WPP...
08/05LUFTHANSA AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays

08/06/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 8.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 324 M 19 309 M 19 309 M
Net income 2021 -2 321 M -2 745 M -2 745 M
Net Debt 2021 13 461 M 15 922 M 15 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 634 M 6 671 M 6 664 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 111 262
Free-Float 73,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,43 €
Average target price 8,16 €
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-12.85%6 671
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.55%24 456
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.28%22 207
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.23%14 653
AIR CHINA LIMITED-21.97%12 678
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.29%12 417