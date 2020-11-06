Log in
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
11/06 03:09:03 am
7.706 EUR   -3.53%
02:58aLUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
02:21aLUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

11/06/2020 | 02:21am EST

Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is decreased from EUR 5.70 to EUR 5.10.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.11% 110.16 Delayed Quote.-38.55%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -0.35% 7.988 Delayed Quote.-51.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 16 118 M 19 067 M 19 067 M
Net income 2020 -5 250 M -6 211 M -6 211 M
Net Debt 2020 11 969 M 14 159 M 14 159 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 775 M 5 649 M 5 648 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,57 €
Last Close Price 7,99 €
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target -30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-51.32%5 649
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.31%19 327
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.36%17 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.64%13 059
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%11 621
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.00%9 727
