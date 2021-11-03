Log in
Summary
LHA
DE0008232125
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
(LHA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/03 12:30:06 pm
6.305
EUR
+6.88%
12:13p
LUFTHANSA AG
: Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
11:50a
Lufthansa Mulls Placing More Orders For Airbus Jets To Expand Regional Fleet
MT
11:25a
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
PU
LUFTHANSA AG : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
11/03/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:13p
LUFTHANSA AG
: Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
11:50a
Lufthansa Mulls Placing More Orders For Airbus Jets To Expand Regional Fleet
MT
11:25a
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
PU
11:25a
Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
11:10a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
: Release -4-
DJ
11:10a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
: Release -3-
DJ
11:10a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
: Release -2-
DJ
11:10a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09:52a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:44a
Lufthansa flies back to black on cargo boom, easing travel curbs
RE
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:13p
LUFTHANSA AG
: Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
09:52a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06:10a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
16 854 M
19 515 M
19 515 M
Net income 2021
-2 279 M
-2 639 M
-2 639 M
Net Debt 2021
10 938 M
12 665 M
12 665 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,13x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
7 052 M
8 169 M
8 166 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,07x
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
108 072
Free-Float
84,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
5,90 €
Average target price
6,01 €
Spread / Average Target
1,92%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr
Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen
Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze
Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-23.57%
8 169
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
0.45%
25 761
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
6.06%
22 542
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-12.95%
16 297
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
10.94%
15 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-1.30%
15 492
