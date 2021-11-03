Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 12:30:06 pm
6.305 EUR   +6.88%
12:13pLUFTHANSA AG : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
11:50aLufthansa Mulls Placing More Orders For Airbus Jets To Expand Regional Fleet
MT
11:25aVeröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUFTHANSA AG : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

11/03/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:13pLUFTHANSA AG : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
11:50aLufthansa Mulls Placing More Orders For Airbus Jets To Expand Regional Fleet
MT
11:25aVeröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
PU
11:25aPublication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
11:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release -4-
DJ
11:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release -3-
DJ
11:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release -2-
DJ
11:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09:52aLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:44aLufthansa flies back to black on cargo boom, easing travel curbs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 854 M 19 515 M 19 515 M
Net income 2021 -2 279 M -2 639 M -2 639 M
Net Debt 2021 10 938 M 12 665 M 12 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 052 M 8 169 M 8 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,90 €
Average target price 6,01 €
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-23.57%8 169
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.45%25 761
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.06%22 542
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%16 297
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.94%15 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%15 492