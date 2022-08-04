Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-08-04 pm EDT
6.463 EUR   +6.30%
03:59pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal after strike
RE
03:44pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks
RE
03:30pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks -…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUFTHANSA GROUND STAFF AGREE PAY DEAL IN THIRD ROUND OF TALKS -…

08/04/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
LUFTHANSA GROUND STAFF AGREE PAY DEAL IN THIRD ROUND OF TALKS - VERDI


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:59pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal after strike
RE
03:44pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks
RE
03:30pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks -…
RE
03:05pItaly asked bidders to provide better proposals for Ita Airways
RE
02:50pItaly committed to collecting windfall tax revenues in full
RE
02:41pOil drops with dollar on recession fears; Wall Street wobbles
RE
01:17pLUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
MS
09:05aLUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
06:51aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Gain on -2-
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Financials
Sales 2022 30 875 M 31 586 M 31 586 M
Net income 2022 158 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 10 018 M 10 249 M 10 249 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 735 M 7 913 M 7 913 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,08 €
Average target price 6,94 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-1.62%7 368
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 288
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.58%21 222
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.24%17 777
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.98%14 568
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.13%13 794