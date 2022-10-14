Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand

*
Sees Japan re-opening, business travel bolstering sector
*
Says war in Ukraine, inflation may dampen pace of growth
*
"There is no reason for pessimism" - Lufthansa CEO
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The re-opening of Japan to
tourists and a rise in demand for business travel will keep the
aviation sector growing, Lufthansa's chief executive
said, though the war in Ukraine, inflation and recession may
dampen the pace of growth.
"There is no reason for pessimism," Carsten Spohr said on
Friday, adding he also expects China to gradually re-open
following its Communist Party Congress, which kicks off on
Sunday.
Spohr's comments echoed upbeat forecasts by rivals IAG
, owner of British Airways, Europe's biggest airline
Ryanair and easyJet, which said this week that
demand for travel was holding up.
In Europe, most airline stocks have plunged over the last
six months, some by as much as 50%, over worries that rising
household bills will dampen appetite for travel.
Lufthansa expects to reach 87% of its pre-pandemic capacity
in 2023 after 75% this year, he said, adding that some 86% of
seats on the German flagship carrier's planes were now filled.
Supply chain ructions that are forcing companies to find new
suppliers is boosting demand for higher-margin business travel,
he said, after a COVID-induced hiatus.
"We have finally left the crisis behind, after two and a
half years," Spohr said.
Lufthansa said in August it expects to return to group
operating profit this year as demand for short-haul flights in
Europe drives growth at its passenger airlines.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More and
Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans)