Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-10-14 am EDT
6.400 EUR   +0.16%
05:51aLufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
RE
05:50aCorrection: Lufthansa Expects Reaching 87% Pre-COVID-19 Capacity Levels In 2023
MT
05:47aLufthansa Expects Reaching 87% Pre-COVID-18 Capacity Levels In 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand

10/14/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Sees Japan re-opening, business travel bolstering sector

*

Says war in Ukraine, inflation may dampen pace of growth

*

"There is no reason for pessimism" - Lufthansa CEO

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The re-opening of Japan to tourists and a rise in demand for business travel will keep the aviation sector growing, Lufthansa's chief executive said, though the war in Ukraine, inflation and recession may dampen the pace of growth.

"There is no reason for pessimism," Carsten Spohr said on Friday, adding he also expects China to gradually re-open following its Communist Party Congress, which kicks off on Sunday.

Spohr's comments echoed upbeat forecasts by rivals IAG , owner of British Airways, Europe's biggest airline Ryanair and easyJet, which said this week that demand for travel was holding up.

In Europe, most airline stocks have plunged over the last six months, some by as much as 50%, over worries that rising household bills will dampen appetite for travel.

Lufthansa expects to reach 87% of its pre-pandemic capacity in 2023 after 75% this year, he said, adding that some 86% of seats on the German flagship carrier's planes were now filled.

Supply chain ructions that are forcing companies to find new suppliers is boosting demand for higher-margin business travel, he said, after a COVID-induced hiatus.

"We have finally left the crisis behind, after two and a half years," Spohr said.

Lufthansa said in August it expects to return to group operating profit this year as demand for short-haul flights in Europe drives growth at its passenger airlines. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More and Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -0.03% 6.386 Delayed Quote.3.40%
EASYJET PLC 3.21% 302.273 Delayed Quote.-47.36%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.06% 108.92 Delayed Quote.-23.64%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.06% 10.935 Real-time Quote.-30.43%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:51aLufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
RE
05:50aCorrection: Lufthansa Expects Reaching 87% Pre-COVID-19 Capacity Levels In 20..
MT
05:47aLufthansa Expects Reaching 87% Pre-COVID-18 Capacity Levels In 2023
MT
04:06aLufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
RE
10/13Ryanair slashes Berlin winter schedule, blaming high airport fees
RE
10/12ITA Airways board strips chairman of powers to discuss sale -source
RE
10/09Lufthansa's Swiss to Power Jets with Small Amounts of Solar Fuel in 2023
MT
10/06Factbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
10/05Lufthansa Unit Swiss To Renew Negotiations With Pilots' Union After Waiving Old Conditi..
MT
10/05About 30,000 passengers likely to be affected by Eurowings pilot strike
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 320 M 30 583 M 30 583 M
Net income 2022 247 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 8 420 M 8 222 M 8 222 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 639 M 7 459 M 7 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,39 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG3.40%7 459
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.80%22 599
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-25.26%18 644
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.13%17 549
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.06%13 813
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-32.59%11 341