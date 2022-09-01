Lufthansa aims to minimise effect of pilots' strike on Friday

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and the strike would affect both passenger and cargo services.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the German carrier had made a good, balanced offer during talks and the strike would inconvenience several thousand customers.

"We want solutions at the negotiating table," he said, adding that Lufthansa's offers were a good basis for continuing talks.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)