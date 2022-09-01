Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
2022-09-01
5.863 EUR   -1.21%
Lufthansa aims to minimise effect of pilots' strike on Friday
RE
Lufthansa pilots to strike on Friday - union
RE
Pilots at Lufthansa Unit Eurowings Vote to Strike
MT
Lufthansa aims to minimise effect of pilots' strike on Friday

09/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa ground staff in Germany go on strike over 9.5% pay claim, in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa said it would do everything possible to minimise the effects of a pilots' strike set to begin on Friday and defended its offer during wage talks.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and the strike would affect both passenger and cargo services.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the German carrier had made a good, balanced offer during talks and the strike would inconvenience several thousand customers.

"We want solutions at the negotiating table," he said, adding that Lufthansa's offers were a good basis for continuing talks.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
