  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  News
  Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
5.966 EUR   -4.94%
12:03aLufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
RE
06/24LUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
06/24Lufthansa Further Trims Summer Flight Schedule Amid Staff Shortage
MT
Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

06/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Ukrainian refugees arrive at Frankfurt Airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa does not expect its global airline operations to return to normal until 2023 after staff shortages and booming demand amid the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions forced it to cancel some flights, Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, a short-term improvement now in the summer is hardly realistic," Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser told Die Welt, adding the problem is global rather than exclusive to Germany and the only way out is to reduce the number of flights.

Lufthansa has announced plans to scrap around 3,000 flights, or some 15% of its capacity, at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich this summer.

The German flag carrier is trying to ensure vacation routes are affected as little as possible, opting to cancel instead short- and medium-haul flights with many alternative travel options, Kayser told Die Welt.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 138 M 30 736 M 30 736 M
Net income 2022 325 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2022 10 278 M 10 841 M 10 841 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 132 M 7 523 M 7 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5,97 €
Average target price 7,19 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-3.46%7 523
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 800
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.36%19 232
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.70%18 449
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.85%15 061
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.56%14 102