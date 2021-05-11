Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Lufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor until May 2022

05/11/2021 | 03:07am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.

(Reporting by Klaus lauer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
