Lufthansa extends feeder flight agreement with Condor until May 2022
05/11/2021 | 03:07am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.
Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.
