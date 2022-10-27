Lufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead

It plans to offer around 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity at its airlines in the fourth quarter, which should help it achieve a quarterly operating profit, it said as it published full quarterly financial results.

The carrier last week raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million), boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

It said on Thursday its yields, a metric of profitability, jumped by 23% in the third quarter versus 2019, reaching a new record.

