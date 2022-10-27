Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
6.651 EUR   +0.30%
01:04aDeutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa Group generates operating profit of 1.1 billion euros in the third quarter - Demand for air travel remains strong
PU
01:03aLufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead
RE
10/24LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
Lufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead

10/27/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Illustration shows Lufthansa logo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa gave an upbeat forecast for the air travel market on Thursday, saying it expected air travel demand to remain strong, with high average yields.

It plans to offer around 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity at its airlines in the fourth quarter, which should help it achieve a quarterly operating profit, it said as it published full quarterly financial results.

The carrier last week raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million), boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

It said on Thursday its yields, a metric of profitability, jumped by 23% in the third quarter versus 2019, reaching a new record.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 656 M 31 870 M 31 870 M
Net income 2022 399 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2022 7 959 M 8 013 M 8 013 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 951 M 8 005 M 8 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG7.62%8 005
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.80%22 914
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.25%21 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.43%17 782
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.04%13 927
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%13 823