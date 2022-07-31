Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
5.994 EUR   -0.73%
07:06aLufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay
RE
07/29Air France-KLM cuts capacity levels on 'operational challenges'
RE
07/28Lufthansa Faces Pilot Strike As Pay Raise Negotiations Stall
MT
Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay

07/31/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Lufthansa supervisory board discusses strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pilots at German flagship carrier Lufthansa voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favour of industrial action, threatening further disruption during the busy summer travel season.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns.

The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will be held, but it was a signal to the employer that constructive steps needed to be taken, pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) board member Marcel Groels said.

"We are showing we are ready to talk," he added.

Lufthansa was not immediately available for comment.

Pilots' union VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

It also wants a uniform pay structure for all staff at the Lufthansa group's airlines, which include flagship carrier Lufthansa as well as budget unit Eurowings.

Lufthansa has already been rocked by strike action by its ground staff on Wednesday, which forced the carrier to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

(Reporting by Scot Stevenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
