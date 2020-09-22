Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/22 03:59:24 pm
7.456 EUR   -4.26%
04:41pLufthansa plans rapid COVID-19 testing starting October - executive
RE
09:48aLUFTHANSA AG : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
09:46aHOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT IN A PANDEMIC : Lots of Cargo
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa plans rapid COVID-19 testing starting October - executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:41pm EDT
Lufthansa supervisory board discusses strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to start making rapid COVID-19 antigen tests available to passengers in October and is weighing the option of opening test centres at airports in the United States and Canada, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The move comes as airlines and airports globally have urged countries to accept a passenger's negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to travel restrictions and quarantines that have battered demand for travel.

While the aviation industry has largely backed the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests which take several hours to process in a lab, airline trade group IATA on Tuesday touted antigen tests that can be processed on site and typically give results within about 15 minutes.

Abbott Laboratories recently won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for BinaxNOW, a $5 disposable device the size of a credit card. Some other antigen tests must be read using a small, portable device.

"You know that companies like Abbott or Roche are bringing these tests to the market and we are definitely looking into this," said Bjoern Becker, senior director, product management, ground & digital services for the Lufthansa Group.

"You will see us applying them for new products within the next few weeks in October," he told reporters during a virtual call. "That's definitely the next thing to come."

Becker said Lufthansa is considering making the new antigen tests initially available to its first-class and business class passengers, given limited supply.

Lufthansa is also looking at ways to expand its network of testing centers to airports in the United States and Canada, given that they are important markets, he said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto)

By Allison Lampert

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -1.09% 104.8 Delayed Quote.21.98%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -4.39% 7.446 Delayed Quote.-52.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
04:41pLufthansa plans rapid COVID-19 testing starting October - executive
RE
09:48aLUFTHANSA AG : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
09:46aHOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
09:26aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Supervisory Board extends Harry Hohmeister's cont..
AQ
09:26aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa decides on third package within restructuring pro..
AQ
09:13aHOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
09/21Lufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
09/21LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/21Lufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
09/21Europe lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 260 M 20 217 M 20 217 M
Net income 2020 -4 926 M -5 770 M -5 770 M
Net Debt 2020 11 637 M 13 630 M 13 630 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 4 451 M 5 212 M 5 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,83 €
Last Close Price 7,45 €
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-52.54%5 463
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.01%18 944
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.70%15 126
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.24%15 038
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%12 906
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.22%11 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group