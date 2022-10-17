Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:37 2022-10-17 pm EDT
6.593 EUR   +1.76%
12:09pLufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel
RE
11:29aLufthansa raises full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand for air travel
RE
11:15aDeutsche Lufthansa Ag : Lufthansa Group raises its forecast for earnings and cash flow in 2022 based on preliminary results for the third quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

10/17/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros.

Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

The impact from strikes brought down earnings by around 70 million euros, according to the statement by the airline.

"Based on the positive development in the third quarter, the current booking situation, which continues to reflect strong demand for air travel in the coming months ... Lufthansa Group is raising its forecast for the full year," the statement said.

Final quarterly results are due on Oct. 27.

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings began a three-day strike over working hours on Monday, affecting tens of thousands of passengers - the latest in a series of strikes and strike threats by the airline's employees.

Still, Lufthansa's chief executive Carsten Spohr struck a positive note last week about the future of the sector, stating that the re-opening of Japan to tourists and a rise in demand for business travel was keeping it going despite inflation.

Consumer demand for travel in Europe is holding up with consumers willing to pay higher fares, according to recent statements by airlines including Ryanair and EasyJet . ($1 = 1.0200 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Riham Alkousaa, Christoph Steitz and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1.57% 6.581 Delayed Quote.4.84%
EASYJET PLC 5.94% 324.5 Delayed Quote.-44.91%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.79% 11.38 Real-time Quote.-26.69%
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:09pLufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel
RE
11:29aLufthansa raises full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand for air travel
RE
11:15aDeutsche Lufthansa Ag : Lufthansa Group raises its forecast for earnings and cash flow in ..
EQ
08:06aPilots Strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings Unit Prompts Cancellation of Six Rotation Flight..
MT
01:41aEurowings pilots begin strike over workload
RE
01:09aLufthansa's Budget Carrier Eurowings Faces Three-day Industrial Action By Pilot Union
MT
10/16Eurowings says majority of passengers to reach destinations despite strike
RE
10/15Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
RE
10/14Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday
RE
10/14Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 320 M 30 523 M 30 523 M
Net income 2022 247 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2022 8 420 M 8 206 M 8 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 746 M 7 549 M 7 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG4.84%7 549
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 801
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.47%19 837
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.65%17 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.70%13 575
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.69%12 390