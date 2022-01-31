Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa's Eurowings goes on hiring spree as travel rebound expected

01/31/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Eurowings is pictured at the Cologne-Bonn airport during a strike of cabin crew employees of German airline Germanwings

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings expects a strong recovery this year and is planning to add to about 750 new cockpit and cabin jobs over the next 12 months.

In 2021, the airline was one of the few to hire staff, gaining 750 new employees, many of them from Lufthansa Group flight operations who had lost their jobs.

"Eurowings is gearing up for a strong travel season with catch-up effects despite the current Omicron wave," the airline said on Monday.

The Eurowings workforce shrank from around 3,350 before the coronavirus pandemic to about 2,500 a year ago.

However, by the end of September 2021, the airline had the same number of employees as before the pandemic.

German rival Condor is also ramping up its flight staff, with plans to hire 150 new flight attendants and 180 new pilots.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
08:31aLufthansa's Eurowings goes on hiring spree as travel rebound expected
RE
08:24aEuropean Commission Approves Waiver For Gategroup Acquisition Of Lufthansa's LSG Unit
MT
01/28LUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
01/27MSC Says to Lead Role in Deal for ITA Airways
CI
01/27Swiss Shipping Firm MSC Intends to Manage Italy's ITA After Potential Takeover
MT
01/27AirPlus and Coupa Team Up to Enhance Procurement Purchases for Companies
AQ
01/27Shipper MSC wants lead role in deal for ITA Airways
RE
01/26FTSE 100 Pushes Higher, Helped by Gains for Oil, Mining, Travel Stocks
DJ
01/26Lufthansa, Swiss Group MSC Eye Two-Step Acquisition of Italy's ITA Airways
MT
01/26CIAO LUFTHANSA : German carrier in talks with ITA
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 443 M 18 338 M 18 338 M
Net income 2021 -2 197 M -2 450 M -2 450 M
Net Debt 2021 10 462 M 11 668 M 11 668 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 119 M 9 062 M 9 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 106 684
Free-Float -
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,79 €
Average target price 6,83 €
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG9.89%9 062
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.05%24 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.85%20 995
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%19 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 625
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 360