Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/10 09:02:40 am EDT
6.819 EUR   +0.75%
08:42aLufthansa sees no significant restructuring costs in 2022
RE
05/09Lufthansa to Buy Seven Passenger, 10 Freighter Airplanes From Boeing
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (OPK) OPKO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $329.2M, vs. Street Est of $331.5M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa sees no significant restructuring costs in 2022

05/10/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Lufthansa logo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German flag carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday it sees no further significant restructuring costs this year, a relief after reorganisation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on its results in late 2020 and throughout 2021.

The reason is that Lufthansa completed most of its planned restructuring measures in 2021 and booked the related costs in its statement for that year, the group said in a written answer to a question as part of its virtual annual general meeting.

The carrier added it would sell the rest of its LSG catering unit - whose European business it span off in 2020 - as soon as it can get an offer that corresponds to its value, which would mainly depend on further recovery in the industry.

Lufthansa is prepared to carry out the transaction even at short notice, the carrier said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
08:42aLufthansa sees no significant restructuring costs in 2022
RE
05/09Lufthansa to Buy Seven Passenger, 10 Freighter Airplanes From Boeing
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (OPK) OPKO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $329.2M, vs. Street Est of $331.5M
MT
05/09Boeing Secures Order for 777-8 Freighters, 787-9 Aircraft From Lufthansa
MT
05/09Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes
RE
05/09Boeing Gets 777-8 Freighter, 787-9 Orders From Lufthansa Group
DJ
05/09Air Lease warns on Boeing 777X, Lufthansa places order
RE
05/06Pent-up demand prompts European travel recovery as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/06Lufthansa Group benefits from significant increase in demand during the first quarter o..
AQ
05/05LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 228 M 29 736 M 29 736 M
Net income 2022 416 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2022 10 551 M 11 115 M 11 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 091 M 8 523 M 8 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,77 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG9.51%8 523
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.12%24 520
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.03%16 033
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.38%15 388
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.07%14 151
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.49%13 293