Lufthansa sees no significant restructuring costs in 2022

The reason is that Lufthansa completed most of its planned restructuring measures in 2021 and booked the related costs in its statement for that year, the group said in a written answer to a question as part of its virtual annual general meeting.

The carrier added it would sell the rest of its LSG catering unit - whose European business it span off in 2020 - as soon as it can get an offer that corresponds to its value, which would mainly depend on further recovery in the industry.

Lufthansa is prepared to carry out the transaction even at short notice, the carrier said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Paul Carrel)