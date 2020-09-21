Log in
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/21 01:18:52 pm
7.84 EUR   -8.86%
01:09pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
01:09pLUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
12:59pLufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa steps up cuts to fleet and staff as outlook dims

09/21/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

* Will reduce fleet by 50 more planes than planned

* Smaller fleet will lead to more job cuts

* Will take 1.1 bln euro writedown in third quarter

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa announced further cuts to its fleet and workforce on Monday along with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) impairment on idled aircraft as Europe's worsening coronavirus situation spread gloom across the airline sector.

The German airline group, hit hard by its reliance on Asian and other long-haul routes as well as stalled business travel, said it now expects to operate at only 20-30% of capacity in the fourth quarter.

"The outlook for international air traffic has significantly worsened in recent weeks," it said.

Lufthansa now plans to reduce its fleet by 150 aircraft - 50 more than previously planned - and cut more jobs than the 22,000 full-time equivalent positions already identified as surplus.

The beginnings of a summer rebound proved short-lived in Europe, as resurgent COVID-19 infection rates in Spain, France and elsewhere prompted new travel curbs and quarantines, which have been criticised by airlines as a disproportionate travel deterrent.

The replacement of quarantines with pre-flight virus tests is "an essential prerequisite" to a recovery, Lufthansa said.

Its shares were down 9.5 percent at 7.79 euros at 1605 GMT, the second-biggest decline in a sharply lower European sector in which British Airways owner IAG's shares slid by 12%.

Lufthansa, which also owns Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, said it would transfer its eight remaining Airbus A380 superjumbos and 10 A340 jets to long-term storage.

Aircraft valuation specialist IBA predicted on Monday that more than 1,000 aircraft could be returned to lessors next year and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury last week warned staff that compulsory layoffs are likely.

Lufthansa, which had previously hoped to limit compulsory redundancies by reducing pay and hours, on Monday said it would now talk to unions about deeper cuts as it aims to reduce monthly cash burn to 400 million euros from 500 million.

"It's clear to everyone that Lufthansa can't go on without cuts," said Mira Neumaier, a spokeswoman for the Verdi union, adding that "job cuts alone will not save the company".

By early 2021 management positions will be cut by 20% and administrative office space in Germany by 30%, Lufthansa said.

Air France-KLM, shares in which fell 7.6%, said on Monday that it was discussing a previously flagged capital increase with the French and Dutch governments after loading up with 10.4 billion euros in state-backed crisis debt. ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Laurence Frost Editing by Edward Taylor, Alexander Smith and David Goodman )

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -7.63% 3.38 Real-time Quote.-63.13%
AIRBUS SE -6.57% 64.09 Real-time Quote.-47.42%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -9.46% 7.788 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -12.08% 97.2 Delayed Quote.-73.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 260 M 20 268 M 20 268 M
Net income 2020 -4 926 M -5 785 M -5 785 M
Net Debt 2020 12 023 M 14 118 M 14 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,93x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 5 142 M 6 100 M 6 038 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,83 €
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target -32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.58%6 100
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-43.84%20 862
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.46%16 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-27.94%15 371
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.17%13 355
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-6.88%11 557
