  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 01:36:02 pm EDT
6.825 EUR   -1.24%
01:24pLufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes
RE
05/06Pent-up demand prompts European travel recovery as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/06Lufthansa Group benefits from significant increase in demand during the first quarter of 2022 and expects record summer for holiday travel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes

05/09/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Lufthansa logo

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa announced plans on Monday to buy Boeing passenger and cargo planes with a total list price of nearly $6 billion, citing a drive to modernize its fleet and meet strong demand for freight transportation.

Cost benefits associated with modernisation and the addition of fuel-efficient models would allow the carrier to reach its targets of an adjusted operating margin of at least 8% and a return on capital employed of at least 10% by 2024, Lufthansa said.

As part of the plan, the group will buy seven long-haul 787-9 passenger aircraft, which will fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 777-9, Lufthansa said in a statement.

The 777-9 was originally scheduled for delivery in 2023 and is currently expected in 2025. Lufthansa will receive the 787-9 aircraft, which were originally intended for other airlines, in 2025 and 2026, the airline said.

At the same time, delivery dates for 787-9s already ordered from Boeing will be revised and, in some cases, brought forward to 2023 and 2024, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa said it will also buy a total of 10 777 family cargo planes, comprising three 777F models and seven next-generation 777-8F.

One of the 777Fs, which has been flying for another airline, will be reassigned to Lufthansa Cargo in the coming weeks, and two new aircraft will follow later.

Lufthansa is also extending the leases on two 777F cargo planes, which were due to end in 2024.

The new 777-8F freighters being ordered, which are based on the new technology of the Boeing 777X, will be delivered starting in 2027.

According to Boeing's website, the passenger planes have a total list price of around $2.05 billion and the cargo planes of around $3.9 billion.

Including the measures announced on Monday, Lufthansa expects net capital expenditures of around 2.5 billion euros in 2022, and sees that annual figure remaining at around that level up to 2024.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.07% 6.768 Delayed Quote.11.83%
THE BOEING COMPANY -8.41% 136.5864 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 228 M 29 906 M 29 906 M
Net income 2022 416 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2022 10 551 M 11 179 M 11 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 262 M 8 703 M 8 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 73,1%
