Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail

VC wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, cutting the amount of time a pilot would have to be on duty or increasing their rest periods, it said in a statement.

"It is not enough to sit at the negotiating table - you also have to be willing to find a solution and not present counter-demands as an offer," said VC head Marcel Groels.

Eurowings has previously expressed confidence that a negotiated solution can be found.

The pilots had voted 97.7% in favour of strike action in a vote in August.

