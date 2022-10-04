Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03 2022-10-04 pm EDT
5.928 EUR   +3.71%
01:08pPilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail
RE
12:12pFactbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
09:32aDeutsche Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 30 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail

10/04/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Eurowings is pictured at the Cologne-Bonn airport during a strike of cabin crew employees of German airline Germanwings

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a one-day strike on Oct. 6 after 10 rounds of talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Tuesday.

VC wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, cutting the amount of time a pilot would have to be on duty or increasing their rest periods, it said in a statement.

"It is not enough to sit at the negotiating table - you also have to be willing to find a solution and not present counter-demands as an offer," said VC head Marcel Groels.

Eurowings has previously expressed confidence that a negotiated solution can be found.

The pilots had voted 97.7% in favour of strike action in a vote in August.

(Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
01:08pPilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail
RE
12:12pFactbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
09:32aDeutsche Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 30 September 2022
PU
07:21aLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
09/30Factbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
09/30Italy extends deadline for ITA Airways takeover talks, sources say
RE
09/29Lufthansa Unit Faces Protest By Over 300 Pilots In Zurich Over Wage Deal
MT
09/29Factbox-Germany's measures to protect consumers from rising energy prices
RE
09/29Swiss airline pilots march on HQ to press contract demands
RE
09/28Lufthansa Reportedly to Sell its 49% Stake in Aeromar
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 015 M 30 511 M 30 511 M
Net income 2022 216 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 7 900 M 7 772 M 7 772 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 833 M 6 722 M 6 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,72 €
Average target price 6,97 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-7.51%6 722
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.40%22 820
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.03%18 172
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.69%18 037
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.71%14 296
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.28%11 724