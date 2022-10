A one-day strike earlier this month saw Eurowings operate at half capacity, affecting around 30,000 passengers.

The union wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods.

A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Louise Heavens)